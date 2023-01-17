Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Gusty winds slow down, but cold snow rolls in Friday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Winds have been howling Thursday. The Blue Grass Regional Airport recorded a non-thunderstorm wind gust of 51 mph at 2:54 p.m. THE WIND ADVISORY is still in place until 7 p.m. Winds will remain breezy into Friday as they turn west-northwest. Winds cruise in at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph most of the day.
wdrb.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday
A few of our northeastern communities have been included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM. The main threat is strong, damaging wind gusts inside thunderstorms with small hail. Larger hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are less of a threat in our area. Below is...
Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight
Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe […]
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
woay.com
Big Weather Transition on the Horizon
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
eaglecountryonline.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Tri-State Area
The National Weather Service says the strongest winds will occur between 3:00 and 7:00 PM. (Wilmington, Oh.) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the tri-state area. Winds of 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts up to 45 MPH are expected this afternoon. The...
hazard-herald.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wpsdlocal6.com
High winds force temporary ferry closures
HICKMAN, KY — Both the Dorena-Hickman and Cave-in-Rock ferries are halting operations for the remainder of the day due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, wind gusts of up to 41 miles per hour have created hazardous river conditions. When wind blows...
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
WBKO
I-65 SB at KY/TN line closed, causing major traffic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky Transportation District 3, I-65 South is blocked in Tennessee just south of the Kentucky-Tennessee line. Traffic is backed up into Kentucky, according to KYTC District 3. The road is blocked due to rolled over vehicle on I-65 Southbound between Exit 2 US-31W...
KCCI.com
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
wymt.com
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Kentucky
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state.
westkentuckystar.com
Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
a-z-animals.com
9 Classic Trees Native to Kentucky
The forests of Kentucky are home to a diverse range of tree species, including hardwoods and pines. These forests provide many benefits to the state’s residents, including clean air and water, wildlife habitat, and wood products. Kentucky is home to a wide variety of hardwood trees, second only to...
fox56news.com
Kentucky gas prices dropping
Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for electronics equipment owners to repair their devices. Morning weather forecast: 1/17/23. Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain ends, sunshine returns. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve...
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
