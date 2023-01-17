Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner Takes Part in Phoenix MLK Day March with Her Wife: 'I'm Glad to Be Home'
The Phoenix Mercury center wore a big smile while posing with fans just weeks after being released from a Russian prison Brittney Griner enjoyed the freedom of walking in tribute to Martin Luther King Jnr. on Monday. The WNBA star, 32, who was released from a Russian penal colony on Dec. 8, took part in a march in Pheonix, Arizona alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner. "Glad to be home," Griner told fans during the event, reported local NBC affiliate KPNX. The Phoenix Mercury center was also spotted riding...
Phoenix Mercury president on seeing Brittney Griner after Russia release
Griner said in an Instagram post last month that she intends to play in the WNBA again and be a member of the Phoenix Mercury. She is a free agent.
World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news
Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hilltop
Following Brittney Griner’s Return to the U.S., Some Remain Skeptical About Conditions of Her Return
It has been over a month since WNBA star and Two Time Olympic Gold Medalist Brittney Griner was released from Russia after spending 294 days detained for allegedly trying to bring vape cartridges through the airport. Griner was freed due to U.S. officials negotiating a prisoner swap which included Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout who had recently been convicted. Although most people are thrilled to have Griner back home safe on U.S. soil, some people are just focusing on the prisoner swap of Griner and Bout and are using it to push their political views.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
BBC
Brittney Griner makes surprise appearance at MLK Day event
Brittney Griner has made her first public appearance since her release from a Russian penal colony. The US basketball star and her wife Cherelle were seen posing for pictures at a march to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr Day in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Mrs Griner, 32, was detained on drug...
Breanna Stewart is the WNBA’s biggest free agent. Will she return to her home state?
The 28-year-old Central New York native is the biggest free agent in the WNBA, and she knows it. On Monday, she teased her decision with a series of emojis on Twitter, including a championship trophy, an airplane, a bag of money, a basketball, a water wave, a crocodile, paw prints and a newspaper.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Basketball-Storm to retire four-time WNBA champion Bird's number 10 jersey
Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Seattle Storm will retire four-times WNBA champion Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey, the team said on Thursday, months after the 42-year-old called time on one of the most decorated careers in basketball.
CBS Sports
Sky, Lynx to play first WNBA preseason game in Canada ahead of possible expansion to Toronto
The WNBA will make more history on May 13 when the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx meet at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for the first-ever preseason game in Canada, the league announced Wednesday. "Bringing a WNBA preseason game to Canada is an important milestone for the global growth of the...
swishappeal.com
2023 WNBA Free Agency: Blockbuster Jonquel Jones trade follows Connecticut Sun’s offseason leadership changes
Even though the Connecticut Sun advanced to the WNBA Finals for the second time in four years, it has been an offseason of change in Uncasville. At the season’s end, we proposed that, despite postseason success, the Sun might look to move on from head coach Curt Miller, suggesting that a fresh signal-caller could reinvigorate a talented roster that too often found itself in ruts, especially on the offensive end. Connecticut did not have to make that decision, as Miller, who also served as the Sun general manager, made it, choosing to head to LA to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks.
swishappeal.com
2023 WNBA Free Agency: Many questions remain for Phoenix, but BG being back is the main bright spot
The Phoenix Mercury had the toughest year. With Brittney Griner being arrested and held in a Russian prison for the entire season, it left a dark cloud over the team, the league and the country. Having such a severe issue at the epicenter of a team’s season meant focusing on basketball and being the best version of themselves was simply impossible for the Mercury.
The success that is Maya Moore
I am a strong believer that intent means everything. I have lived long enough to learn that while we can impact a great many things, we can control precious few. In an ideal world, people would be judged for their intentions as opposed to the results. That’s the opposite in sports, however. Sports are results driven. Second place is called the first loser. Intent means next to nothing and final scores are recorded in history. ...
NBC Sports
Chicago Sky, Minnesota Lynx star in WNBA’s first-ever Canada game
The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx will meet for a preseason matchup north of the border as they face off in the WNBA’s first-ever game in Canada. The game -- scheduled for May 13 – will take place at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Raptors. This will...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
CBS Sports
2023 WNBA free agency: Ranking top 10 players available as Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker headline class
The 2023 WNBA free agency period is set to begin on Saturday (Jan. 21), when teams will first be allowed to speak to players. This year's class, which features half a dozen former MVPs, is being hailed as one of the best in league history -- though to that point it's worth noting that free agency has only recently become an important part of the league calendar thanks to CBA changes.
