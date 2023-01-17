Even though the Connecticut Sun advanced to the WNBA Finals for the second time in four years, it has been an offseason of change in Uncasville. At the season’s end, we proposed that, despite postseason success, the Sun might look to move on from head coach Curt Miller, suggesting that a fresh signal-caller could reinvigorate a talented roster that too often found itself in ruts, especially on the offensive end. Connecticut did not have to make that decision, as Miller, who also served as the Sun general manager, made it, choosing to head to LA to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO