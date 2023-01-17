Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Engadget
Amazon has a big sale on TP-Link routers and smart home gadgets
If you're looking...
IGN
Apple Announces New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Featuring M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max Processors
Apple has unveiled new model refreshes for the Mac Mini and MacBook Pros, all of which feature the latest silicon from the iPhone maker. In a series of new press releases, Apple confirmed its updating the Mac Mini and the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Instead of using the M2 system on a chip introduced last year at WWDC and featured in the 13-inch MacBook, the latest MacBook Air, and current iPad Pro models, these new devices announced today are configured to include either the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors.
IGN
Nvidia GeForce Now Review (2023 Update)
A lot has changed since Nvidia GeForce Now released its first beta way back in the yonder years of 2015. In that time, we’ve seen a slew of competitors start up – ranging from Microsoft xCloud to Rainway to Google Stadia, some of which have since shut down. After an eternity in beta, GeForce Now launched to the public in 2020 – just in time to catch the coattails of other early streamers like Microsoft and Stadia. In all that time, the quietly capable GeForce Now never seemed to claim mindshare or word of mouth.
IGN
Xbox Direct: 3 Predictions for Microsoft’s Much-Needed Showcase
Following Microsoft’s extremely frustrating no-show at The Game Awards last month, the folks at Team Xbox kicked off 2023’s events calendar by announcing its first-ever Xbox Developer_Direct, aka Microsoft Is Finally Stealing the Nintendo Direct Format Just Like Sony Did With State of Play Because This Format Just Works. The broadcast is next Wednesday, January 25, at 12pm PT/3pm ET, and we’ll have it live on all of IGN’s channels. Four games will be highlighted, and one will not: Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Elder Scrolls Online are in, and Starfield is out – with the latter getting its own separate Direct sometime in the future.
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of winter sales — save up to 75%
It's a few weeks into 2023 — how are you doing on your New Year's goals? Getting fit, getting healthy and getting organized can be easier and a lot more fun with the right tools in your toolkit. This weekend Amazon's offering a helping hand on achieving that all-new you with a massive winter sale, including deals that will have you jogging, cooking and even cleaning with some extra pep in your step!
IGN
Deal Alert: Score a 50" 4K Roku TV for Only $198
Walmart is offering the Onn 50" 4K Roku TV for only $198 with free shipping. That's the least expensive TV you'll find right now with a screen size of 50" or greater. We've actually seen this TV for cheaper - $150 on Black Friday - but that deal lasted only a few hours for most people. This is still an excellent value for those of us on a very tight budget.
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How
You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
knowtechie.com
How to unlock Bluetooth on your Stadia controller
When Google ended Stadia in January 2023, many wondered what would come of their old Stadia controllers. Fortunately, the company pushed a last-minute update so your Stadia controller could live on. Google updated the Stadia controller to add Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, meaning you can pair and use the controller...
seventeen.com
What Does MK Mean in Texts?
So, you were texting your bestie and they used the new text term "mk" in a message. You've *literally* never seen this before and have no clue what it means. You don't want to seem like you live under a rock, so you sprint to Google in hopes of finding the definition. Could this be yet another word that's been added to the dictionary of text talk? It is. If you're wondering: What does "mk" mean in text? Here's a crash course on how to use it.
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Watch will soon stream live video from Nest and Ring cameras
An update will enable users to control air purifiers, thermostats and blinds from their wrist too. says it's bringing more smart home features to devices. It will enable users to view live feeds from home and doorbell and cameras on their smartwatch. Ring camera owners can also use the two-way intercom feature from their Galaxy Watch. Samsung first brought Nest integration to the SmartThings ecosystem .
Ars Technica
Google plans AirTag clone, will track devices with 3 billion Android phones
Following in the footsteps of Tile, Apple, and Samsung, it sounds like Google will be the latest Big-Tech company to make a Bluetooth tracker. Android researcher Kuba Wojciechowski has spotted code for a Google first-party Bluetooth tracker codenamed—just in time for The Mandalorian season 3—"Grogu." Wojciechowski has found...
IGN
Why 2022 Signaled a Bright Future for Accessibility in Games
Accessibility is not a trend. With over 400 million disabled players globally, studios are actively working to ensure their games include features and design practices that benefit disabled individuals. From changing key bindings to adjusting subtitle size, accessibility understanding continues to grow with each passing year and 2022 was no exception.
Get faster Wi-Fi with these Eero bundles on sale right now
We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and expansive coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Depending on your desired coverage, you can snag a sets for as much as 25% off.
9to5Mac
HomePass for HomeKit updated with support for Matter accessory setup codes
HomePass is an app that lets users easily store and manage all the setup codes for their HomeKit accessories. Since its introduction in 2018, the app has been updated multiple times with new features. Now with its latest update, HomePass for HomeKit also lets users store Matter accessory setup codes.
Here's How Apple's New HomePod Sounds After a Quick Listen
Yes, Apple's full-sized smart speaker is back and we've listened to it.
IGN
Sony Confirms List of 30+ Games Coming to PlayStation VR2 During Its Launch Window
Sony has officially confirmed the launch window lineup for PlayStation VR2 through March 2023, and it includes 13 new titles that haven't been announced for the platform before, including Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite. As detailed on PlayStation.Blog, PlayStation VR2 will launch on February 22, 2023, and more than...
