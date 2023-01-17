MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Coaches from teams selecting Nos. 1 and 7 in 2023 NFL Draft to lead teams for top pre-draft event. The Reese’s Senior Bowl today announced that Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy (American team) and Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham (National team) will serve as head coaches for the 74th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl to be played on Saturday February 4, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. All three days of practice will be televised on both NFL Network and ESPN and the game itself will be aired live on the NFL Network at 1:30 CT. The Bears have the top overall pick, and the Raiders own the No. 7 selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

