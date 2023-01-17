Here are 247Sports' team recruiting rankings as 2023 cycle comes to close
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is coming to a close as committed prospects register for early enrollment to get a start on their collegiate careers. Schools around the country are entering the phase of integrating new student-athletes into their respective programs, while also turning their attention to the next class of prep prospects.
Among the many publications tracking the progress of each respective team is 247Sports, which updated its recruiting rankings accordingly now that the dust has settled.
Take a look below at the 247Sports composite top 25 as the 2023 recruiting cycle wraps up. While there have not been many substantial changes from our previous update on Christmas Eve, there have been a few notable ones such as Florida’s two-spot rise in the rankings.
1
Alabama Crimson Tide
5-stars: 7
4-stars: 20
3-stars: 1
Average: 94.90
Points: 328.97
2
Georgia Bulldogs
5-stars: 2
4-stars: 20
3-stars: 4
Average: 93.75
Points: 310.87
3
Texas Longhorns
5-stars: 4
4-stars: 12
3-stars: 8
Average: 93.00
Points: 304.49
4
Miami Hurricanes
5-stars: 3
4-stars: 14
3-stars: 8
Average: 92.24
Points: 294.85
5
Oklahoma Sooners
5-stars: 3
4-stars: 13
3-stars: 9
Average: 91.74
Points: 289.69
6
Ohio State Buckeyes
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 18
3-stars: 1
Average: 93.57
Points: 287.66
7
LSU Tigers
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 18
3-stars: 6
Average: 92.01
Points: 286.27
8
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 20
3-stars: 4
Average: 92.10
Points: 279.94
9
Tennessee Volunteers
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 12
3-stars: 12
Average: 90.72
Points: 277.39
10
Clemson Tigers
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 18
3-stars: 7
Average: 90.88
Points: 275.47
11
Florida Gators
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 18
3-stars: 3
Average: 92.16
Points: 274.30
12
Oregon Ducks
5-stars: 2
4-stars: 16
3-stars: 10
Average: 90.67
Points: 274.20
13
Texas A&M Aggies
5-stars: 2
4-stars: 11
3-stars: 6
Average: 91.76
Points: 272.84
14
Penn State Nittany Lions
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 14
3-stars: 7
Average: 91.01
Points: 266.43
15
USC Trojans
5-stars: 3
4-stars: 7
3-stars: 10
Average: 91.10
Points: 264.79
16
South Carolina Gamecocks
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 14
3-stars: 9
Average: 89.38
Points: 244.27
17
Michigan Wolverines
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 9
3-stars: 14
Average: 88.80
Points: 239.19
18
Auburn Tigers
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 8
3-stars: 13
Average: 89.22
Points: 237.86
19
TCU Horned Frogs
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 10
3-stars: 14
Average: 88.50
Points: 236.25
20
Florida State Seminoles
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 7
3-stars: 9
Average: 89.95
Points: 233.55
21
Arkansas Razorbacks
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 8
3-stars: 12
Average: 88.61
Points: 226.46
22
Utah Utes
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 6
3-stars: 14
Average: 88.46
Points: 225.29
23
Texas Tech Red Raiders
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 4
3-stars: 21
Average: 87.77
Points: 220.79
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 4
3-stars: 20
Average: 87.80
Points: 220.45
25
Nebraska Cornhuskers
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 4
3-stars: 20
Average: 87.80
Points: 220.45
