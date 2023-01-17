Here are 247Sports' team recruiting rankings as 2023 cycle comes to close

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is coming to a close as committed prospects register for early enrollment to get a start on their collegiate careers. Schools around the country are entering the phase of integrating new student-athletes into their respective programs, while also turning their attention to the next class of prep prospects.

Among the many publications tracking the progress of each respective team is 247Sports, which updated its recruiting rankings accordingly now that the dust has settled.

Take a look below at the 247Sports composite top 25 as the 2023 recruiting cycle wraps up. While there have not been many substantial changes from our previous update on Christmas Eve, there have been a few notable ones such as Florida’s two-spot rise in the rankings.

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 7

4-stars: 20

3-stars: 1

Average: 94.90

Points: 328.97

2

Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 20

3-stars: 4

Average: 93.75

Points: 310.87

3

Texas Longhorns

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 4

4-stars: 12

3-stars: 8

Average: 93.00

Points: 304.49

4

Miami Hurricanes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 8

Average: 92.24

Points: 294.85

5

Oklahoma Sooners

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 13

3-stars: 9

Average: 91.74

Points: 289.69

6

Ohio State Buckeyes

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 1

Average: 93.57

Points: 287.66

7

LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 6

Average: 92.01

Points: 286.27

8

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 20

3-stars: 4

Average: 92.10

Points: 279.94

9

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 12

3-stars: 12

Average: 90.72

Points: 277.39

10

Clemson Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 7

Average: 90.88

Points: 275.47

11

Florida Gators

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 3

Average: 92.16

Points: 274.30

12

Oregon Ducks

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 16

3-stars: 10

Average: 90.67

Points: 274.20

13

Texas A&M Aggies

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 11

3-stars: 6

Average: 91.76

Points: 272.84

14

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 7

Average: 91.01

Points: 266.43

15

USC Trojans

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 7

3-stars: 10

Average: 91.10

Points: 264.79

16

South Carolina Gamecocks

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 9

Average: 89.38

Points: 244.27

17

Michigan Wolverines

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 9

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.80

Points: 239.19

18

Auburn Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 8

3-stars: 13

Average: 89.22

Points: 237.86

19

TCU Horned Frogs

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 10

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.50

Points: 236.25

20

Florida State Seminoles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 7

3-stars: 9

Average: 89.95

Points: 233.55

21

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 8

3-stars: 12

Average: 88.61

Points: 226.46

22

Utah Utes

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 6

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.46

Points: 225.29

23

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 21

Average: 87.77

Points: 220.79

24

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 20

Average: 87.80

Points: 220.45

25

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 20

Average: 87.80

Points: 220.45

