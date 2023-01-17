ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Here are 247Sports' team recruiting rankings as 2023 cycle comes to close

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxpoh_0kHlNmPq00

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is coming to a close as committed prospects register for early enrollment to get a start on their collegiate careers. Schools around the country are entering the phase of integrating new student-athletes into their respective programs, while also turning their attention to the next class of prep prospects.

Among the many publications tracking the progress of each respective team is 247Sports, which updated its recruiting rankings accordingly now that the dust has settled.

Take a look below at the 247Sports composite top 25 as the 2023 recruiting cycle wraps up. While there have not been many substantial changes from our previous update on Christmas Eve, there have been a few notable ones such as Florida’s two-spot rise in the rankings.

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKtQm_0kHlNmPq00
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 7

4-stars: 20

3-stars: 1

Average: 94.90

Points: 328.97

2

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4tl3_0kHlNmPq00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 20

3-stars: 4

Average: 93.75

Points: 310.87

3

Texas Longhorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HqK4N_0kHlNmPq00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 4

4-stars: 12

3-stars: 8

Average: 93.00

Points: 304.49

4

Miami Hurricanes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Wy4C_0kHlNmPq00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 8

Average: 92.24

Points: 294.85

5

Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtAsy_0kHlNmPq00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 13

3-stars: 9

Average: 91.74

Points: 289.69

6

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4s7t_0kHlNmPq00
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 1

Average: 93.57

Points: 287.66

7

LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ei9YL_0kHlNmPq00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 6

Average: 92.01

Points: 286.27

8

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wniEi_0kHlNmPq00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 20

3-stars: 4

Average: 92.10

Points: 279.94

9

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AubTw_0kHlNmPq00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 12

3-stars: 12

Average: 90.72

Points: 277.39

10

Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1ds5_0kHlNmPq00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 7

Average: 90.88

Points: 275.47

11

Florida Gators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbOQ4_0kHlNmPq00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 3

Average: 92.16

Points: 274.30

12

Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjBYT_0kHlNmPq00
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 16

3-stars: 10

Average: 90.67

Points: 274.20

13

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IL8K_0kHlNmPq00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 11

3-stars: 6

Average: 91.76

Points: 272.84

14

Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpGPP_0kHlNmPq00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 7

Average: 91.01

Points: 266.43

15

USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rffvo_0kHlNmPq00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 7

3-stars: 10

Average: 91.10

Points: 264.79

16

South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5d7p_0kHlNmPq00
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 9

Average: 89.38

Points: 244.27

17

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVYPp_0kHlNmPq00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 9

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.80

Points: 239.19

18

Auburn Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggbRq_0kHlNmPq00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 8

3-stars: 13

Average: 89.22

Points: 237.86

19

TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnqwl_0kHlNmPq00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 10

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.50

Points: 236.25

20

Florida State Seminoles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6igt_0kHlNmPq00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 7

3-stars: 9

Average: 89.95

Points: 233.55

21

Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJpl4_0kHlNmPq00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 8

3-stars: 12

Average: 88.61

Points: 226.46

22

Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dy4o_0kHlNmPq00
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 6

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.46

Points: 225.29

23

Texas Tech Red Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8G8p_0kHlNmPq00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 21

Average: 87.77

Points: 220.79

24

Mississippi State Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45m9Zx_0kHlNmPq00
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 20

Average: 87.80

Points: 220.45

25

Nebraska Cornhuskers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zxT9_0kHlNmPq00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 20

Average: 87.80

Points: 220.45

