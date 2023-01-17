ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

Italy's Top Mafia Boss Has Been Arrested. He Leaves a Horrifying Trail of Violence in His Wake

By Simmone Shah
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3LnF_0kHlNP4100

After 30 years on the run, Matteo Messina Denaro, one of Italy’s most wanted men, was arrested on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

One of the bosses of the Cosa Nostra Mafia in Sicily, Denaro was one of Europol’s most wanted fugitives , known for his alleged involvement in dozens of Mafia-related murders and fatal bombings in Milan, Florence and Rome in the 1990s.

Denaro, whose location was well-protected for years, once allegedly boasted that a graveyard could be filled with the people he’s killed.

Here’s what to know.

A history of deadly crimes

Crime ran in Derano’s family. His father and godfather were both members of the mob, as were his siblings. His brother, Salvatore Messina Denaro, was arrested in 2010 but refused to testify about Matteo’s whereabouts. In 2013, his sister, Patrizia Messina Denaro, was arrested and later sentenced to 14 years in prison for being a member of the Mafia.

He has been a fugitive since 1993, allegedly spotted in Brazil, Spain, Britain, and Austria but never captured.

Journalist Andrea Purgatori told the BBC that until the 1990s, murders were being committed on an almost daily basis. “Messina Denaro committed some of the most violent and cruel crimes Italy can remember,” Purgatori said.

His crimes were expansive. He was accused of killing two anti-Mafia judges in 1992, as well as strangling the partner of a rival Mafia boss, who was pregnant at the time of her death. He also allegedly kidnapped the 12-year-old son of a man who was testifying against him, holding him hostage for two years before strangling the boy then dissolving his body in acid to prevent the family from burying him.

In 2002, Denaro was convicted of a number of crimes in absentia and sentenced to life in prison.

Italy’s most wanted man

There have been numerous failed attempts t o capture Denaro over the years. In May 2011, police were surveilling him at a farmhouse near his home town of Castelvetrano, but failed to arrest him, despite the involvement of hundreds of officers. His DNA was later found at the site. And in 2021, a British man was arrested at a restaurant in the Hague after anti-mafia police wrongly identified him as Denaro.

Carabinieri General Pasquale Angelosanto, who heads the police force’s special operations squad, said Messina Denaro’s health , along with a mix of old-school policing and modern technology, were key to his capture.

With time, police began weakening the tightly protected circle around Denaro that helped him long evade capture. Over a decade, police cracked down on anyone suspected of aiding or protecting Denaro, arresting over a hundred people. Several of his collaborators were arrested in 2020, making him more vulnerable.

Police wiretapped the homes of his family members, who—likely knowing they were being tapped—only spoke generally of “people with cancer” and “cancer surgeries.” This was enough for police to assume that Denaro was seeking treatment of some sort.

Investigators then gathered the details of all male cancer patients born in 1962 near Trapani, in western Sicily, and slowly narrowed down the search to five suspects.

They identified a man who had booked a treatment under the name of Andrea Bonafede, the nephew of deceased Mafia boss Leonardo Bonafede. But after analyzing Bonafede’s phone records, they discovered that he was far from the clinic where he was meant to be having surgery one day, confirming that Denaro was likely using the name as an alias.

“It all led to today’s date [when] he would have come for some tests and treatment” at the clinic where he was arrested, Angelosanto told reporters.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni traveled to Sciliy to congratulate the police after the arrest. Speaking outside the prosecutor’s office, Meloni said that while Italy had not yet won the “war” against the Mafia, this was a “battle that was fundamental to win.”

“It’s a day we can celebrate and tell our children that the Mafia can be defeated,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Watch moment Italy’s most infamous mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro is arrested

Footage shows the moment Italy’s most-wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, was apprehended after 30 years on the run.The alleged boss of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra mafia was arrested at a private hospital in the Sicilian capital on Monday, 16 January.He can be seen wearing a brown leather jacket and skull cap, along with tinted glasses.According to local news, the 60-year-old had been attending treatment at the health facility for over a year.Among his sentences was life in prison for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Italian police announce arrest of most-wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina DenaroGianluca Vialli: Tottenham's Cristian Stellini pays tribute to Italian footballerChelsea, Juventus and Italy legend Gianluca Vialli dies aged 58 after cancer battle
BBC

Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments

In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
Explore with Nini

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
Sikara

Haiti's mafia Barbecue burns victims alive, more than 200 gangs running the world's most dangerous city

Port-au-Prince is called the most dangerous city in the world, then it is not a big deal. Armed gangs are running gangs here. There is political turmoil here. Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere. Frequent earthquakes, rising inflation, civil unrest and famine are major causes of turmoil here. But even bigger enemies are the gangs present here. There are about 200 armed gangs in Haiti's capital that commit atrocities and spread chaos.
The Independent

Python killings on the rise in Zimbabwe’s Lupane area

By Calvin Manika for Community Podium NewsThe love for python meat and traditional rituals landed Mthandazo Ncube of Gomoza village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane in jail. Despite enlisting the services of a renowned defence lawyer, Ncube was found guilty as the court made it clear that the python was protected by the law.Ncube, recalled the day he was called in by a friend to capture the python which had swallowed a cat.“A neighbour who had sighted the giant reptile behind his vegetable garden alerted me. It was resting after feasting on a cat. This was a perfect opportunity for...
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Vice

Woman Who Died Due to ‘Alcohol Poisoning’ Was Actually Murdered

MEXICO CITY — Federal investigators in Mexico confirmed Monday that the death of a young woman, initially declared accidental alcohol poisoning, was actually murder, and the result of head injuries. The latest development adds further intrigue to the case of 27-year-old Ariadna López, in which a top state investigator...
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Ricky

The head of the world's largest family had 39 wives and 94 children

Photo byRichard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images. The world's largest family is believedto be residing in Mizoram, a state located in the northeast of India. The head of the family is Ziona Chana. He is the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy only for males. Although polygamy is illegal in India for most people, the authorities permit it if it's done as a religious custom.
TIME

TIME

87K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy