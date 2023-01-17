ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Wife of man found in garbage bags under Murrells Inlet house pleads guilty

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 5 days ago

A Murrells Inlet woman whose husband’s remains were found in 2019 under a house pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s Office.

Irene Clodfelter had been charged as an accessory in connection to Hubert Clodfelter’s death. She was accused of storing his remains under a home in Myrtle Beach Travel Park.

But Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to lying about her husband’s whereabouts and deleting information off a cell phone, which could have shown conversations between them, the news release states.

No one has been charged with murder. Hubert Clodfelter’s death was ruled a homicide.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she only has to serve two years and spend eight years on probation for each charge, according to the release.

It states her guilty plea was made without a recommendation from prosecutors.

