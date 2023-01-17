Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Miami man accused of shooting at mother, children walking to school
MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested this week, days after he allegedly shot at a mother and her children as they were walking to school. Hakeem Lanier, 31, was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a gun in public.
WSVN-TV
Police search for man following shooting near Wawa in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Pembroke Pines. Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a single shot fired near a Wawa gas station and convenience store located at 1600 S. Hiatus Rd., Wednesday. Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and...
Man arrested for making bogus 911 calls and damaging Florida police cruiser
A man was arrested after causing significant damage to a police cruiser by defecating and smearing feces on the vehicle.
Click10.com
Multiple Miami-Dade porch robberies caught on camera
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are on the hunt for several porch pirates caught in the act on camera. In one case, a suspect is seen going to great lengths to steal a package, and neighbors claim they were targeted too. Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney...
Click10.com
1 sought in shooting, assault near Wawa in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who they said assaulted another man before firing one shot toward pedestrians who were walking near a Wawa convenience store and gas station. The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Wawa at 1600 S....
NBC Miami
Miami Police Investigate Suspicious Package Left Near Federal Courthouse
Miami Police investigated a suspicious package left near the federal courthouse Tuesday morning. Police have not released details about the package at this time, but did confirm to NBC 6 that a package was left and they have closed Northeast 1st Avenue between 3rd and 5th Street due to an investigation.
calleochonews.com
One dead, three injured: 24-year-old shooting suspect unknown
Miami-Dade police discovered the victims after the fatal shooting in Homestead and are in search of any leads to a 24 year old. On the 15th of January, just before 4 pm, four people were shot at while exiting a home in Homestead. While the shooters were gone when police arrived, shots were likely fired from a vehicle. 24-year-old Dontravis Byrd lost his life, while the other three were left in need of serious medical attention. Anyone with any information about this tragic and fatal shooting should bring it to the police department immediately.
Click10.com
Man dies following deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man, who loved ones said was a marine engineer, has died, a week after being shot by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to BSO, the body of Joseph Francis was taken from the hospital to the...
2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them.
Click10.com
BSO detention deputy injured in accidental shooting at Markham Park gun range
SUNRISE, Fla. – A detention deputy with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was injured in a self-inflicted accidental shooting on Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at Markham Park located at 16001 State Road 84 in Sunrise.
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Video Shows Miami Gas Station Clerk Stabbed Repeatedly
A man is facing attempted murder and other charges after he was caught on camera stabbing a clerk at a Miami gas station over a can of beer, authorities said. Billy Joe Martin, 39, was arrested Monday on several charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and battery on a law enforcement officer, Miami-Dade jail records showed.
Click10.com
Commissioners want to rename section of NW 162 Avenue after slain Miami-Dade police officer
MIAMI – Miami-Dade commissioners want to rename a section of Northwest 162 Avenue from 56 to 72 streets after the 45th Miami-Dade police officer who died while on duty. Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry was 29 years old, two days after a Dania Beach robbery suspect shot him on Aug. 15, 2022, near the intersection of Northwest 62 Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.
Click10.com
Miami gas station clerk considers himself ‘very lucky’ to survive stabbing
MIAMI – A gas station clerk who works in Miami’s Little River neighborhood considers himself lucky to be alive after he was attacked and stabbed Monday after he confronted a shoplifter. Police say Billy Joe Martin, 39, of Phoenix, Arizona, was responsible. Police said he took a drink...
Click10.com
Shootings on South Florida highways have drivers questioning how safe they are
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – There has been more and more gun violence on South Florida’s roadways. Questions are being asked of local law enforcement and what authorities are doing to protect drivers and catch the dangerous individuals who are making the roads unsafe. Local 10 News has covered...
Click10.com
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
Click10.com
Woman accused of bashing husband over head with cement rock outside Miami Lakes ice cream shop
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A South Florida woman was arrested last week after she confronted her husband outside an ice cream shop and bashed him over the head with a cement rock, authorities said. The attack was reported last Friday outside the Cold Stone Creamery, located at 6723 Main...
WSVN-TV
Officials searching for missing Miami woman
MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing South Florida woman. Maura Lockhart was last seen Jan. 3. She stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Officials said Lockhart was last seen wearing a blue and yellow shirt, blue jeans and a burgundy and black wig.
Click10.com
BSO: Deputy involved in motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office was injured in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday morning. According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at Northwest 24th Court and Northwest 49th Avenue, just...
Click10.com
Purse swiped as woman visits loved one’s grave, BSO seeks person of interest
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County deputies are seeking a suspect accused of stealing from a woman during a deeply personal moment. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, the woman was visiting her loved one’s grave at a cemetery in the 1500 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Body found inside burning vehicle in parking lot near Fort Lauderdale school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a burning vehicle Thursday morning. Police officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the parking lot of the Palm Aire Village Park, located near the Calvary Chapel/Calvary Christian Academy, just after 3 a.m.
