Miami-Dade police discovered the victims after the fatal shooting in Homestead and are in search of any leads to a 24 year old. On the 15th of January, just before 4 pm, four people were shot at while exiting a home in Homestead. While the shooters were gone when police arrived, shots were likely fired from a vehicle. 24-year-old Dontravis Byrd lost his life, while the other three were left in need of serious medical attention. Anyone with any information about this tragic and fatal shooting should bring it to the police department immediately.

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO