GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announced Tuesday morning the signing of Jules Montinar as its new cornerbacks coach and defensive game coordinator. He comes to ECU from Temple where he served in the same capacity. He served as Florida’s cornerbacks coach prior to Florida. He has also worked as a defensive assistant coach at South Florida, Georgia, Baylor, Texas State, James Madison, and as a graduate assistant at Purdue and later Alabama.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO