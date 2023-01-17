Read full article on original website
ECU announces new cornerbacks coach
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announced Tuesday morning the signing of Jules Montinar as its new cornerbacks coach and defensive game coordinator. He comes to ECU from Temple where he served in the same capacity. He served as Florida’s cornerbacks coach prior to Florida. He has also worked as a defensive assistant coach at South Florida, Georgia, Baylor, Texas State, James Madison, and as a graduate assistant at Purdue and later Alabama.
WITN
Wood Ducks name Maldonado their new Manager
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks will have a new manager for their 6th Carolina League season in Kinston. The Woodies announced Carlos Maldonado will be their new manager. Steve Mintz stepped down for personal reasons this fall. The Woodies shared Maldonado’s staff for the 2023 season as well.
WITN
ECU baseball ranked 11th in Division One Baseball preseason poll
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D1Baseball announced its preseason top 25 poll on Tuesday and East Carolina University is ranked 11th. The Pirates open the season in a month when they host George Washington from February 17th to the 19th. Wake Forest is ranked 6th, UNC is ranked 12th, and NC...
WITN
Padres Shildt comes to Greenville for Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove Baseball Banquet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 32nd annual Hot Stove Baseball Banquet was held tonight at ECU by the Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove League. Former St. Louis Cardinals manager and current San Diego Padres Senior Advisor to the General Manager Mike Shildt the special guest for the event. “We’re super excited you...
WITN
North Lenoir boys beat Kinston at Kinston for the first time ever, make up postponed games from Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston high school basketball had its games stopped with North Lenoir due to altercations among fans on Tuesday. They made the games up Wednesday night with the North Lenoir girls winning 46-38. After the games, I asked how everything was on Tuesday from the boy’s perspective.
Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
WITN
Washington County boys pull away from rival Riverside-Martin
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County boys ran out to a big second-half run on Thursday night at rival Riverside-Martin as they took the conference clash 79-59. The Panthers built up a double-digit lead int he first quarter before the Knights got rolling. Riverside was able to close it...
WITN
27th annual ECU Polar Bear Plunge sees many take a cold dive
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU students, faculty, and staff were lined up at the Eakin Student Recreation Center outdoor pool Thursday night for a winter dive in the pool. “I’ve been doing this for many years and it’s one of those things that every student at ECU tries to do before they graduate,” said Greg Corack, ECU Leadership and Programs Associate Director.
WITN
Sports Spotlight: Bear Grass Charter’s Chandler has grown into one of her school’s strongest student-athletes
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Bear Grass Charter’s Madeline Chandler is one of the top students in her school, on one of the top cheer teams in the state in their division. We feature Madeline in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight. “I tried out in 7th grade and...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Kelly Brown
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 18th is Kelly Brown. Brown is a 5th grade teacher at W. H. Robinson Elementary. She is a graduate of ECU. She says she loves watching her students grow academically and socially throughout the school year. The student...
Optimum opens a second retail location in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multimedia provider Optimum has opened a new retail store in Greenville. The new store is located at 4420 East 10th St., Suite 130. The original store is located at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville. The new retail store will have an interactive in-store experience where potential customers can see the […]
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Jessica Thigpen
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week winner for December 14th 2022, was Jessica Thigpen. Thigpen is a 5th grade teacher at East Duplin High School in Beulaville, NC. She graduated from Mount Olive College with a Bachelor of Science Degree for Secondary Mathematics Education, with her licensure through ECU. She is also a former graduate from East Duplin, and says that makes coming back here as a teacher even more meaningful.
WITN
NCWU president installed for additional five years
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The head of an Eastern Carolina university gets another five years as president. North Carolina Wesleyan University’s board has extended Dr. Evan Duff’s tenure as president into 2028. Duff had been appointed acting president by the Board of Trustees in June 2019, then...
Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence
DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
chathamstartribune.com
Fraternity works to realize MLK’s dream for the future
The 22nd Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast returned to Pittsylvania County after a two years hiatus due to the pandemic, as hundreds of people filled their plates and remembered the man who led the civil rights movement in the United States. The Rho Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi...
WITN
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates 82nd home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County, along with several community leaders, are dedicating a home at 601 Vanderbilt Lane on Wednesday. Remarks and words of encouragement will be provided by Habitat for Humanity leadership, Mary Perkins-Williams, Chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and Monica Daniels, Greenville City Council Member (District 1). There will be a brief tour of the new home after the ceremony.
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
big945.com
Edgecombe County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off
Patricia Weathersbe of Tarboro took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.
WITN
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
