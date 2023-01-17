ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police union President: Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was a "complete, innocent victim"

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse Police officers responded to the Oakwood Avenue scene Monday night, "they provided the best lifesaving actions that they could at the time, and unfortunately we just had a terrible result," said Police Benevolent Association President Joseph Moran. He tells us, "when you throw in the component of a child, a complete innocent victim of this shooting, it makes it that much more challenging and difficult for our members."
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Missing baby from Wednesday alert abandoned at Salt City Market by father

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police had spent hours searching for a missing baby; they eventually found her downtown, safe in the arms of one of the city's common councilors at the Salt City Market downtown. On Wednesday at approximately 10:10 a.m., Syracuse police officers responded to the Salvation Army...
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Teachers open up about death of 11-year-old student shot in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz’s locker at Blodgett Middle School has been covered by posters, flowers and stuffed animals and turned into a memorial by her classmates. The 11-year-old was caught in the middle of city violence and killed in a shooting Monday. The building’s teachers and...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Deputy reveals SPD officer's sister received two liters of IV fluid to lower BAC after DWI

SALINA, N.Y. — We're getting new details directly from the report of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a DWI arrest early New Year's Day. The deputy says he responded to a single-car accident on John Glenn Boulevard, where he found a black Acura sitting in the middle of two westbound lanes. Inside the car was Tatiana Sustache, who he says had watery, bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Charges dropped for Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor, Amir Gethers, will have all charges against him dismissed if he “stays out of trouble” according to Oswego City Court. Back in late September of 2022, Gethers was accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent. Gethers was arrested...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Community continues to mourn loss of 11-year-old killed by gun violence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Loved ones, community members, local leaders, and more continued to grieve Wednesday night, just two days after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was murdered on Syracuse’s Southside. Family members gathered inside the home for a prayer circle while community members spent time outside in front of a...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Arrest Warrant Out For Man In Connection With Missing Mother And Child

Syracuse, N.Y. - Were learning more about that missing mother and child incident in Syracuse yesterday. Police were called when Alice Fenton left a Family shelter with her 5 month old child after making suicidal statements. Police say Fenton returned to the shelter without the child. A missing child alert...
SYRACUSE, NY

