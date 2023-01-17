Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Combating Gun Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and RehabilitationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police union President: Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was a "complete, innocent victim"
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse Police officers responded to the Oakwood Avenue scene Monday night, "they provided the best lifesaving actions that they could at the time, and unfortunately we just had a terrible result," said Police Benevolent Association President Joseph Moran. He tells us, "when you throw in the component of a child, a complete innocent victim of this shooting, it makes it that much more challenging and difficult for our members."
localsyr.com
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
cnycentral.com
Police say they've received no tips in the shooting of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
Syracuse, N.Y. — A full day of rain has had its way with the sidewalk memorial to 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. Police said so far there has been no tips with help on the case, which is distressing to the men from Rebirth SYR, a community activist group, who have been at the memorial everyday since the shooting.
WHEC TV-10
GoFundMe created to support family of 11-year-old drive-by shooting victim
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – If you’ve been wondering how you can help the family of Brexialee Torres Ortiz , here’s your chance. Staff at “Stem Syracuse” at Blodgett Middle School, where Brexi was a student, have organized a GoFundMe to support her family. The 11-year-old was...
cnycentral.com
Missing baby from Wednesday alert abandoned at Salt City Market by father
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police had spent hours searching for a missing baby; they eventually found her downtown, safe in the arms of one of the city's common councilors at the Salt City Market downtown. On Wednesday at approximately 10:10 a.m., Syracuse police officers responded to the Salvation Army...
Missing baby abandoned at Salt City Market in Syracuse; warrant issued for father’s arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 5-month-old girl was abandoned on a seat at Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse Wednesday after the baby was reported missing, according to Syracuse police. An arrest warrant has been issued for the baby’s father, police said. Alice Fenton, 21, and her five-month-old baby...
Church to hold special service, collection for family of 11-year-old gunned down in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The family church of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old gunned down on a Syracuse street after buying milk for her grandma, will host a special service this weekend honoring her and supporting her family. Brexialee used to sing at the church holding the service, Ministerio Unidos Marcando...
Man arrested for firing ghost gun at another man in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after Syracuse police say he fired a ghost gun at another man and ran from police this weekend. Jason Lloyd, 26, opened fire at 12:44 p.m. Saturday while at 110 Hovey St., police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
cnycentral.com
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate charged for bringing loaded gun into airport in 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday in Monroe County for carrying a loaded weapon into the airport. He is charged with criminal possession of a firearm in a sensitive location and criminal possession of a weapon. The incident occurred in Sept. 2022. At...
Those living around scene of shooting urged to ‘Take Back the Block’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the president of her sixth-grade class, a good student and she loved to dance. Now she is part of a list no parent wants their child to be on – children who died as a result of gun violence in Syracuse. “I’m tired of it,” says Bishop […]
informnny.com
Teachers open up about death of 11-year-old student shot in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz’s locker at Blodgett Middle School has been covered by posters, flowers and stuffed animals and turned into a memorial by her classmates. The 11-year-old was caught in the middle of city violence and killed in a shooting Monday. The building’s teachers and...
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
cnycentral.com
Deputy reveals SPD officer's sister received two liters of IV fluid to lower BAC after DWI
SALINA, N.Y. — We're getting new details directly from the report of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a DWI arrest early New Year's Day. The deputy says he responded to a single-car accident on John Glenn Boulevard, where he found a black Acura sitting in the middle of two westbound lanes. Inside the car was Tatiana Sustache, who he says had watery, bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
localsyr.com
Charges dropped for Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor, Amir Gethers, will have all charges against him dismissed if he “stays out of trouble” according to Oswego City Court. Back in late September of 2022, Gethers was accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent. Gethers was arrested...
cnycentral.com
Neighbor in area moments before murder of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz calls for justice
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On the day after the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, not a sound could be heard on the streets where she lost her life. Even though it was a day when children returned to Dr. King Elementary School after a long holiday weekend, the corner store where many would stop was empty.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police, mayor's office answer questions on death of 11-year-old girl in shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As of Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse police have not announced an arrest in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl bringing home milk from a corner store Monday evening at the corner of Martin Luther King East and Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse. The police chief and mayor...
Man with ghost gun runs from Syracuse police, pepper sprays two officers, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man with a ghost gun was arrested after running from police and pepper spraying two officers, police said. Police arrived at 5 p.m. at 1500 N. Salina St. Sunday after receiving calls about a fight, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
localsyr.com
Community continues to mourn loss of 11-year-old killed by gun violence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Loved ones, community members, local leaders, and more continued to grieve Wednesday night, just two days after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was murdered on Syracuse’s Southside. Family members gathered inside the home for a prayer circle while community members spent time outside in front of a...
iheart.com
Arrest Warrant Out For Man In Connection With Missing Mother And Child
Syracuse, N.Y. - Were learning more about that missing mother and child incident in Syracuse yesterday. Police were called when Alice Fenton left a Family shelter with her 5 month old child after making suicidal statements. Police say Fenton returned to the shelter without the child. A missing child alert...
2 arrested for attempted murders in Geneva shooting, stabbing incident
Lovett Jr., 32, allegedly displayed a handgun during the argument, shooting the male several times in the chest and face.
Comments / 0