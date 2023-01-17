ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
wvxu.org

Advocates say a new Ohio law puts up barriers to affordable housing

Some developers say a new Ohio law could be a big barrier to affordable housing projects. Meanwhile, housing advocates worry it could make millions of dollars in rent assistance impossible to distribute. Among the changes in Ohio House Bill 45, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law, is a rule...
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Major changes coming for SNAP and Medicaid

Major changes coming to Medicaid and SNAP due to the end of pandemic measures were announced at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Jeremy Ratcliff, director of Highland County Jobs and Family Services (HCJFS), said that in March 2020, “major adjustments” were made to Medicaid and SNAP.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
informerpress.com

Kroger discontinues local pick-up

The Kroger Company discontinued the hometown pick-up feature to the Adams County area. The program was first launched in January 2021 and had multiple pick-up locations across the county, including West Union, Peebles, and Manchester. It is unclear why Kroger decided to stop providing the service, however, multiple communities in...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati family reunited after father returns from overseas deployment

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Cincinnati family was reunited after a father returned home from overseas deployment. United States Air Force Technical Sergeant Jonathan Capelle was deployed overseas six months ago. Capelle made his return during a lunchtime visit on Jan. 18 at Mars Hill Academy to surprise his children,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Legal problems piling up for Cincinnati property owner

CINCINNATI — A property owner is on probation after the city says he failed to provide heat to tenants after being ordered to do so. Avid Ohad was sentenced last week. Days prior, the city of Cincinnati filed a complaint against one of Ohad's business entities. The filing is part of the city's efforts to crack down on "negligent" and "bad-acting landlords."
CINCINNATI, OH

