County votes to redirect ARPA money to Freestore Foodbank as SNAP benefits end
Commissioners will vote on whether the county will redirect funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Freestore Foodbank in an effort to aid families as extra allotments for SNAP end.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
wvxu.org
Advocates say a new Ohio law puts up barriers to affordable housing
Some developers say a new Ohio law could be a big barrier to affordable housing projects. Meanwhile, housing advocates worry it could make millions of dollars in rent assistance impossible to distribute. Among the changes in Ohio House Bill 45, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law, is a rule...
WKRC
Viewers react strongly to Local 12 story on developmentally disabled woman's alleged abuse
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The reaction has been strong to Local 12's story on a lawsuit brought by a father who claims his developmentally disabled daughter was abused and attacked at local care facilities, especially regarding the allegation someone at the facility slit the woman's throat. There have been dozens...
WKRC
New details emerge in Cincinnati's lawsuit against one of city's largest property owners
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are new details surrounding a lawsuit Cincinnati filed against one of the city's largest property owners. It accuses Vinebrook Homes of breaching an agreement to stop neglecting the needs of tenants. According to the lawsuit, Vinebrook has about 950 homes in the Cincinnati area and in...
linknky.com
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
Times Gazette
Major changes coming for SNAP and Medicaid
Major changes coming to Medicaid and SNAP due to the end of pandemic measures were announced at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Jeremy Ratcliff, director of Highland County Jobs and Family Services (HCJFS), said that in March 2020, “major adjustments” were made to Medicaid and SNAP.
Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services Declares Fiscal Emergency
DAYTON — Rise in cost and loss of revenue caused Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services to declare a fiscal emergency. The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services (MCBDDS) is working with Montgomery County Administration to address the financial shortfall beginning in 2024. Dr. Pamela Combs, the...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman impersonated her own mother for nearly half a century in a successful effort to steal nearly half a million dollars from the federal government, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Irene Ferrin, who is now 76, impersonated her dead mother on several occasions...
spectrumnews1.com
As sale numbers dip, organization promotes more Black homeownership in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Until last year, Susan Rogers didn’t know if she’d ever own her own home. The 62-year-old had rented her entire adult life. But after a rent hike in 2021, the schoolteacher started to think more seriously about buying a place of her own. “I decided...
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
WKRC
'100% in support of it': Covington mayor alludes to safe bike routes pending formal vote
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Bicyclists in Covington got a small win Tuesday evening. They have been pushing for bike-friendly streets since August when a woman was hit and killed while riding her bike across the 11th Street bridge. The push for safer bike lanes comes after the death of Gloria...
wvxu.org
A federal plan aims to reduce and eventually eliminate homelessness. How will it work here?
The Biden administration wants to cut homelessness by 25% in the next three years, and eventually eliminate it entirely. It outlined how it plans to do that in a new strategy called, "All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness," which was released Dec. 19. Among the...
informerpress.com
Kroger discontinues local pick-up
The Kroger Company discontinued the hometown pick-up feature to the Adams County area. The program was first launched in January 2021 and had multiple pick-up locations across the county, including West Union, Peebles, and Manchester. It is unclear why Kroger decided to stop providing the service, however, multiple communities in...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman ordered to repay money taken from VA for 40+ years by impersonating mother
A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay money illegally taken from the Veterans Administration for more than 40 years by impersonating her mother, who died. According to court documents, 76-year-old Irene Ferrin's mother was receiving widow's benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs when she died in January 1973.
Developer moving forward with Liberty apartments
Plans to build a 55-and-older apartment complex in Liberty Township are moving forward with the sale of property along Belmont Avenue.
Lakota Local Schools superintendent announces resignation
In November 2022, Miller was determined to be “fit” for his Lakota superintendent job after previously being the focus of an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s office.
WKRC
Cincinnati family reunited after father returns from overseas deployment
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Cincinnati family was reunited after a father returned home from overseas deployment. United States Air Force Technical Sergeant Jonathan Capelle was deployed overseas six months ago. Capelle made his return during a lunchtime visit on Jan. 18 at Mars Hill Academy to surprise his children,...
WLWT 5
Legal problems piling up for Cincinnati property owner
CINCINNATI — A property owner is on probation after the city says he failed to provide heat to tenants after being ordered to do so. Avid Ohad was sentenced last week. Days prior, the city of Cincinnati filed a complaint against one of Ohad's business entities. The filing is part of the city's efforts to crack down on "negligent" and "bad-acting landlords."
