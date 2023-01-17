Read full article on original website
Proud to be a Farmer: CornDodgers Farm
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - CornDodgers Farm has brought enjoyment to the community for 15 years, but it has had its set of challenges. “We’re just really blessed with all of the opportunities we have been given, the support we’ve gotten from the community, the people that have worked with us and for us over the years,” co-owner of CornDodgers Farm Amanda Knight said.
Help needed: Collections for tornado victims in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — H.O.P.E Ministries is sponsoring a Help Selma Donation Drive to assist those in need after severe weather damage in Selma. On Friday, January 20, Helping Other People Everyday Ministries will be accepting donations from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the drop-off location at Panache Events on 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.
The first Dolly Parton Imagination Library of the Wiregrass kicks off
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One country music star is working to improve reading skills across the country, including right here in the Wiregrass. While the real Dolly Parton will not be at Enterprise State Community College, ten lovely ladies are competing to see who looks the most like the iconic star.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Dothan, Enterprise golf courses make Best in Alabama list
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the Wiregrass area’s premier golf courses were included on NBC GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice 2023 Best in Alabama list. The annual list, which is put together by the golfing subscription service, uses ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass community throughout the year to compile their rankings.
New Dothan traffic signal in operation at AL Hwy 52, Sam Houston Boulevard
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Wednesday, January 18th, a new traffic signal will be in operation at the intersection of Alabama Highway 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard. To assist motorists and alert them of the new signal, message boards have been placed in advance of the signal. Motorists are requested...
Missing person reported in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in locating a woman missing since Sunday. According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15. Copes, who left on her own, is said to suffer...
Mr. Kev Time must do time
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - About 50 Dothan police officers showed up Wednesday to witness the sentencing of Kevin Saffold, their longtime nemesis. “If I was going to rob a bank and I knew they all would be up here, that’s when I would have done it,” said defense attorney Jim Parkman of the turnout.
Woman missing in Geneva County, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since Sunday. According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Copes was reported missing on January 15, 2023. Authorities say, Copes, who suffers from...
Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged, leading to large costs for the victims. An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been...
Dothan City School hosts C.A.R.E.S. Summit in February
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools (DCS) invite parents and community members to join them for their first ever C.A.R.E.S. Summit. The summit, which will happen on February 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., will give people the opportunity to see the engaging areas of DCS that are offered to students that follow the school’s mission to “Communicate, Achieve, Relate, Engage and Succeed.”
Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
Harvest Church makes first public statement during Methodist dispute
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church of Dothan voted this week whether to secede from the United Methodist Church and results should be shared with its membership soon. “If our congregation votes to leave the United Methodist Church denomination, then we intend to honor the congregation’s will,” Harvest Executive Pastor Keith Frith said in a statement.
Man killed by exploding tractor tire in southeast Alabama
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop. Around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 45-year-old man dead in the shop. […]
Valenza begins fourth term as Houston County sheriff
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Donald Valenza began his fourth term as Houston County sheriff on Wednesday and, perhaps more remarkable, is the 46 years he has worked in the office he leads. “I want to keep the department going in the right direction and there’s a lot of great things...
Reluctant leaders discuss demolishing homes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase two homes, only to demolish them in hopes of solving chronic flooding issues. But they declined to close deals on four others, putting water drainage resolution for the city’s Garden District neighborhood in jeopardy. “I want to make...
New Dale County Sheriff
Shooting at Chipley Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was shot at the Chipley Walmart Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Chipley police officers. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson told News 13 that the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine several details of the incident. No one else was injured during the altercation. A […]
New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham received the oath...
5 teens nabbed in Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Blakely Police Department has now arrested five people in connection to a Friday night shooting. Three more arrests were made following the prior arrest of Jaoveon Hudley, 18, and a 16 year old, according to a Facebook post made BPD. Marcus Lindsey, 19, Roy Jones...
