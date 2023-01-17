DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - CornDodgers Farm has brought enjoyment to the community for 15 years, but it has had its set of challenges. “We’re just really blessed with all of the opportunities we have been given, the support we’ve gotten from the community, the people that have worked with us and for us over the years,” co-owner of CornDodgers Farm Amanda Knight said.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO