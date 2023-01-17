Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested With Fentanyl and Quantities of Pills Following Hoopa Traffic Stop
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 17, 2023, at about 10:53 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hoopa area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Highway 96 near Moon Lane. Deputies contacted two occupants of the vehicle...
Garberville Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of Suspected Fentanyl Dealer
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Garberville area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Carolyn Marie Brandy aka...
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Eureka
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by...
Two Arrested After Deputies Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Garberville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
(VIDEO) Suspect Arrested in Failed Three Corners Market ATM Burglary Case
ABOVE: Surveillance footage courtesy Three Corners Market. Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A McKinleyville man wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary near Freshwater has been arrested. On January 8, 2023, at about 4:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the...
Cooperative Efforts Between Mendocino Sheriff’s Office and Community Result in the Arrest of Multiple Theft Suspects
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Cooperative effort between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and members of our community has...
Vehicle Plows into Eureka Home
Just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 1701 block of Harrison in Eureka badly damaged the building. The California Highway Patrol reports there are no injuries. The Toyota Corolla to the right in the photo below is the car that hit the building. According to...
Suspect Arrested in Attempted Smash and Grab of an ATM Near Freshwater
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. A McKinleyville man wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary near Freshwater has been arrested. On...
CHP: One man killed, another injured in crash on Mendocino Coast
One man was killed and another seriously injured when the truck they were riding in crashed down an embankment on Mountain View Road near Manchester, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, a man was driving a 2020 Freightliner boom truck westbound on Mountain View Road around 7:25...
Drivers Beware: Reports of Icy Roadways in Mendocino County
From Redwood Valley to the Ridgewood Grade, multiple reports from around Mendocino County indicate roadways are slippery with ice and commuters should drive accordingly. A post from the California Highway Patrol Ukiah Office indicates a big rig jackknifed in the northbound lane of Highway 101 on the Ridgewood Grade this morning due to ice.
Ukiah Man on Active Parole Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to ‘physically harm and kill a 53-year-old female’
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-11-2023 at about 8:15 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to...
(VIDEO) Security Footage Shows Physical Encounter Between Wildberries Manager and Teen Shoplifter
Video footage submitted to the Outpost anonymously. Edited to obscure the identity of minors. A clip of security camera footage from inside Arcata’s Wildberries Marketplace — a fuzzy version of which was posted to Reddit this morning — shows a prolonged physical struggle between the store’s general manager, Aaron Gottschalk, and a teenage girl who was suspected of shoplifting.
Suspect Wanted for Assault Captured
The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Booking Logs show that Anthony Pinola, a Mendocino County resident being sought for assault with a deadly weapon has been captured. The suspect has been arrested and booked in the Mendocino County jail as of 1:36 p.m. this afternoon for two felonies: “threats to commit crime resulting in bodily injury” and domestic battery.
Humboldt municipalities assess communication systems in light of recent disasters
EUREKA, Calif. — As Humboldt County recovers from multiple destructive weather events and the Dec. 20 Ferndale earthquake, local municipalities are looking back at how they handled the past few weeks with the systems and protocols that are currently in place. For some communities like the City of Trinidad,...
Vehicle Fire Quickly Extinguished by Humboldt Bay Fire
Just before noon on January 19, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a report of vehicle fire at 930 Harris Avenue in Eureka. The interior of a white, Ford Taurus had apparently caught fire while in the parking lot of the Auto Zone on Harris. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the flames and have now requested a tow truck to remove the damaged vehicle.
Sinkhole in Mendocino County Traps RV Residents
Dozens of residents are stranded after a property owner decides not to fill a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County. The sinkhole showed up on a private road that leads to Creekside Cabins off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits. It began to appear on December 30th and has since taken the width of the road. The owner of the private road, Teresa Thurman, was told repairs were her responsibility and she had selected a contractor to fix it. But then work was halted for unknown reasons as the sinkhole continues to grow. This has stranded about 50 residents and guests of the RV Park and Resort as no temporary bridge has been installed either. The matter has been referred to the Mendocino County Code Enforcement who have declared it a public nuisance. Caltrans is also looking into the issue.
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
Air Ambulance En Route to UTV Crash Off of Alderpoint Road
First responders are en route to the scene of a side-by-side, utility vehicle rollover accident near the cross of Alderpoint Road and Old Harris Road. The accident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. on January 19. Alderpoint Fire, along with other emergency personnel are responding to the scene where the...
A Pot Plant in a Pothole: Can There Be Anything More Perfectly Mendo?
Mendo people are a resourceful people. Power out? Crank up that generator. Stuck in the mud? Give your buddy with a winch a call. A tree on the road? Bust out that chainsaw and quickly you’re on your merry way. The recent round of storms has rutted roadways around...
