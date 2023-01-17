Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Releases Recommended FY 24 Capital Budget and Amendments to FY23-28 Capital Improvement Program

Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Executive Elrich on Thursday, Jan. 19, to Announce Innovative New Affordable Housing Development with Deeply Affordable Rental and Ownership Units
County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers, Leaders of AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland to Join the Groundbreaking on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging County land for deeply affordable housing in Silver Spring. The event will take place in the parking lot at 4010 Randolph Road in Silver Spring—land formerly owned by the County that was purchased by AHC, Inc. for development.
Montgomery County Residents of Childbearing Age Invited to Complete Survey Aimed at Improving Pregnancy Outcomes Through Healthy Weight Management
Women of childbearing age are encouraged to participate in a survey on healthy weight management designed to identify messages health care providers can use in motivating patients to attain a healthy weight prior to starting a new pregnancy. The survey is a joint effort of three Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) programs—the Improved Pregnancy Outcomes Program, the African American Health Program (AAHP) and the Babies Born Healthy Program.
Montgomery County Public Libraries Joins ‘Washington Wizards Winter Reading Challenge’ for Young Readers
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) and the Washington Wizards have teamed up with the D.C. Public Library (DCPL), the Prince George's County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS), the Alexandria Library and the Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL) to get young people reading this winter with the “Wizards Winter Reading Challenge.” The free challenge, designed for ages 3-19, is now underway and will run through March 31.
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Celebrate Conversion of Montrose Store to Upgraded ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Brand at Grand Re-Opening on Friday, Jan. 27
Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, “Oak Barrel & Vine,” at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The celebration and ribbon cutting will occur in front of the store, located at 1205-B Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center in Rockville. County Executive Marc Elrich, other elected officials and alcohol industry representatives plan to attend the opening.
Detectives Investigate West Gude Drive Fatality; Victim's Identity Released
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. in Rockville. At approximately 2:29 p.m., Montgomery County Police...
Concern for Missing Thirty-Three-Year-old (LOCATED)
UPDATE: Meriam Kidanemaryma Bahta has been located safe and unharmed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old from Silver Spring. Meriam Kidanemaryma Bahta was last seen the...
Missing Sixteen-Year-Old from Burtonsville
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Isabella Pehoua, a 16-year-old from Burtonsville. Pehoua was last seen on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the 2900 block of Cabin Creek...
Concern for Missing Fourteen-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Bethesda. Dewa Salar was last seen on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her residence in Bethesda. Dewa is...
