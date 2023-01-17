ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scotland won’t be affected by Gregor Townsend uncertainty, claims former captain

Former Scotland captain John Barclay is confident uncertainty over Gregor Townsend’s future will not have any adverse impact on the national team’s fortunes in the upcoming Six Nations.The head coach is out of contract after the World Cup later this year and he admitted on Tuesday that there have been no talks with the Scottish Rugby Union over whether he will be staying on beyond that.Barclay – who played for Scotland under Townsend before his retirement from international rugby in 2019 – insists the players will have no trouble maintaining their focus amid speculation about their boss.“I can only speak...
BBC

Six Nations: Scotland include McConnochie, Healy, Henderson & McDowall in squad

Former England wing Ruaridh McConnochie is one of four uncapped players named in Scotland's Six Nations squad. Bath's McConnochie, 31, appeared at the last World Cup, but earned the second of his two England caps three years ago so is eligible to switch nationalities. Leicester Tigers lock Cameron Henderson, Munster...
ng-sportingnews.com

'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing

Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
Sporting News

Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co

Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.
BBC

Jack Nowell: Exeter winger backed to force England return

Exeter boss Rob Baxter believes Jack Nowell can force his way back into the England squad after being dropped by new head coach Steve Borthwick. Nowell, 29, won the last of his 45 caps in November's loss to South Africa. He has yet to agree a new contract with the...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Jacob Stockdale in Ireland squad with Joey Carbery missing out

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale has been named in Ireland's 37-man Six Nations squad with Munster fly-half Joey Carbery a notable absentee. Stockdale joins Stuart McCloskey, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Tom O'Toole as the Ulster inclusions with Nick Timoney and Michael Lowry missing out. Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley are named...
The Guardian

The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs

Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
BBC

Elliott Obatoyinbo: Newcastle Falcons full-back banned for three weeks for high tackle

Newcastle Falcons full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo has been given a three-week ban for a high tackle. Obatoyinbo was sent off for the tackle on Cardiff winger Jason Harries in Sunday's Challenge Cup game. A European Club Rugby disciplinary hearing banned Obatoyinbo for six weeks, but his previous good record and guilty...
BBC

Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans

An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
BBC

Marika Koroibete and Nick Phipps to feature in World XV against Barbarians

Wallabies Marika Koroibete and Nick Phipps and All Black Ngani Laumape will be part of a star-studded World XV to take on the Barbarians in May. It is understood all three have been recruited for Steve Hansen's side, with Fiji superstar Semi Radradra also in contention. The Barbarians will be...
BBC

Levelling up: Projects across Wales share £208m in funding

Cash for a Cardiff rail line, an Ebbw Vale engineering campus and a cycle route from Llandudno Junction to Betws y Coed has been announced Rishi Sunak. Eleven projects in Wales will share £208m from round two of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund, though not all bids were successful.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.

Comments / 0

Community Policy