Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ben Youngs: England scrum-half not taking ambitions of fourth World Cup for granted
He has earned more England caps than any man and has just been called up to the national squad by a head coach he won a Premiership title with just months ago, yet Ben Youngs refuses to take his ambitions of playing in a fourth World Cup for granted. On...
Scotland won’t be affected by Gregor Townsend uncertainty, claims former captain
Former Scotland captain John Barclay is confident uncertainty over Gregor Townsend’s future will not have any adverse impact on the national team’s fortunes in the upcoming Six Nations.The head coach is out of contract after the World Cup later this year and he admitted on Tuesday that there have been no talks with the Scottish Rugby Union over whether he will be staying on beyond that.Barclay – who played for Scotland under Townsend before his retirement from international rugby in 2019 – insists the players will have no trouble maintaining their focus amid speculation about their boss.“I can only speak...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: 'Pressure' on Alex King over Warren Gatland's Rob Howley revelation
Former captain Scott Quinnell says Warren Gatland has put pressure on new Wales backs coach Alex King by saying he wanted Rob Howley in the role. Gatland said the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) blocked Howley's return following his 2019 ban for breaking betting rules because "the timing wasn't right". Quinnell...
BBC
Six Nations: Scotland include McConnochie, Healy, Henderson & McDowall in squad
Former England wing Ruaridh McConnochie is one of four uncapped players named in Scotland's Six Nations squad. Bath's McConnochie, 31, appeared at the last World Cup, but earned the second of his two England caps three years ago so is eligible to switch nationalities. Leicester Tigers lock Cameron Henderson, Munster...
UK’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe formally launches Man Utd takeover attempt as he says ‘we have entered the process’
THE UK'S richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has entered the race to buy Manchester United. The Old Trafford club were put up for sale by the Glazers back in November, although they're still waiting to find a suitable buyer. But The Times have claimed that Ratcliffe has now confirmed that...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Ons Jabeur among five women's seeds out on day four
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Ons Jabeur became the latest seeded player to be handed an early exit from the Australian Open...
ng-sportingnews.com
'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
Sporting News
Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co
Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.
BBC
Jack Nowell: Exeter winger backed to force England return
Exeter boss Rob Baxter believes Jack Nowell can force his way back into the England squad after being dropped by new head coach Steve Borthwick. Nowell, 29, won the last of his 45 caps in November's loss to South Africa. He has yet to agree a new contract with the...
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Blackburn make contact with Hibernian regarding Scotland defender
Blackburn Rovers have made contact with Hibernian regarding Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, but are yet to make an offer for the player. Italian side Udinese have already had an offer in the region of £250,000 turned down for the 23-year-old. There has also been interest - but no bid...
Eddie Jones upbeat for ‘intriguing’ World Cup after returning as Australia coach
Eddie Jones admits the Wallabies are in the chasing pack, but says they’re still close enough to the leaders, with the incoming coach declaring the team that improves the most before September’s Rugby World Cup will win it. Jones, after a 15-minute technical glitch, gave his first wide-ranging...
World Cup-style added time set to be brought to Premier League from next season in huge shake-up to rules
WORLD Cup-style time-keeping could be agreed by football’s law-makers today - signalling a major change in the Prem next year. England’s World Cup opener against Iran saw 27 minutes of added time across both halves, with an average “ball in play” of 58 minutes across the 64 matches.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Jacob Stockdale in Ireland squad with Joey Carbery missing out
Ulster's Jacob Stockdale has been named in Ireland's 37-man Six Nations squad with Munster fly-half Joey Carbery a notable absentee. Stockdale joins Stuart McCloskey, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Tom O'Toole as the Ulster inclusions with Nick Timoney and Michael Lowry missing out. Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley are named...
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
BBC
RFU approves reduction in tackle height for England community game to improve player safety
Rugby chiefs are to introduce a reduction in tackle height from 1 July 2023 in the community game. Players will only be allowed to tackle from waist height down, says the Rugby Football Union council. It has been introduced to improve player safety. "Evidence from our own research and from...
BBC
Elliott Obatoyinbo: Newcastle Falcons full-back banned for three weeks for high tackle
Newcastle Falcons full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo has been given a three-week ban for a high tackle. Obatoyinbo was sent off for the tackle on Cardiff winger Jason Harries in Sunday's Challenge Cup game. A European Club Rugby disciplinary hearing banned Obatoyinbo for six weeks, but his previous good record and guilty...
BBC
Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans
An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
BBC
Marika Koroibete and Nick Phipps to feature in World XV against Barbarians
Wallabies Marika Koroibete and Nick Phipps and All Black Ngani Laumape will be part of a star-studded World XV to take on the Barbarians in May. It is understood all three have been recruited for Steve Hansen's side, with Fiji superstar Semi Radradra also in contention. The Barbarians will be...
BBC
Levelling up: Projects across Wales share £208m in funding
Cash for a Cardiff rail line, an Ebbw Vale engineering campus and a cycle route from Llandudno Junction to Betws y Coed has been announced Rishi Sunak. Eleven projects in Wales will share £208m from round two of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund, though not all bids were successful.
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer
Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
Comments / 0