Greta Thunberg defies German police as she fights for lost cause trying to keep ‘climate killer’ coal in the ground
Greta Thunberg came to Germany to prevent a community from being flattened to make way for brown coal strip mine under corporate plans. Police eventually evicted her by force.. The abandoned community of Lützerath in western Germany is nothing more than a tiny speck on the world map, but it...
Video of Greta Thunberg being arrested sends Twitter into a frenzy: 'Time for many more of us to stand up'
The internet went into a frenzy after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was carried away by police for protesting at the hazardous edge of a coal mine.
Greta Thunberg and a 'mud wizard' faced off against German cops to protest a coal deal with the country's largest energy company
Climate activists in Germany are protesting a coal deal between energy company RWE and the Green party. On Saturday, police evicted thousands of protesters who had gathered in the settlement of Lützerath. Protesters used delayed officers in deep mud but were met with "pure violence," organizers said. Climate change...
Germany plans to destroy this village for a coal mine. Thousands are gathering to stop it
It's a stark image in 2023: Police in riot gear flooding a village, pulling people out of houses and tearing down structures to make way for the arrival of excavating machines to access the rich seam of coal beneath the ground.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
Kim Jong Un Personally Exiles 5 Cops To Coal Mines For Beating Up Chief: Report
Kim Jong Un reportedly personally punished five police officers for beating up their superior officer during a departmental review. What Happened: Kim exiled five officers of the traffic corps to the coal mines for attacking a superior officer, sources in the country told Radio Free Asia. Sources told the publication...
Sorry, media, the great reset is real
When conservatives pushed back last week on a Democratic plan to ban gas stoves , the Left and its media allies jumped into action. We were told that no one is banning gas stoves and also that said stoves should be banned . Oh, and that this is just another conspiracy theory cooked up by conservatives for their culture war.
Greta Thunberg Was Detained While Protesting & People Are Comparing Her To Andrew Tate
Greta Thunberg was detained in Germany on Tuesday for peacefully protesting against the demolition of the German village Lützerath and the expansion of a coal mine. NBC News reports the Swedish activist was apprehended by German police along with other protestors. Since then, many videos have been shared online...
Greta Thunberg laughs in video with German police before coal mine detention photo-op: 'Staged for cameras'
Greta Thunberg was seen laughing with German officers before a photo-op of the climate change activist's detention at the Garzweiler coal mine, sparking backlash online.
Poland demands $1.3 trillion WW2 reparations from Germany
Germany turned down Poland’s request to negotiate compensation for some $1.3 trillion in estimated World War II reparations, saying it has closed the matter, Warsaw proclaimed this week. During a press conference Tuesday, Poland’s Foreign Ministry indicated that it made a request for the United Nations to intervene to...
Davos 2023: Greta Thunberg accuses energy firms of throwing people 'under the bus'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Greta Thunberg called on the global energy industry and its financiers to end all fossil fuel investments on Thursday at a high-profile meeting in Davos with the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
European official predicts US could soon have 'illegal hate speech' laws, raising eyebrows
A European Commission official predicted this week at a Davos "disinformation" panel that hate crime laws could soon be coming to the United States.
Last activists leave hamlet at heart of German coal protest
BERLIN (AP) — The last two climate activists holed up beneath a German village due to be destroyed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine left the site on Monday. The activists — identified only by their nicknames “Pinky” and “Brain” — had remained inside a self-dug tunnel for days in a bid to prevent heavy equipment from being brought in to bulldoze the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne. Meanwhile, anti-coal protests continued in the region, with eight activists chaining themselves to a giant digger at another nearby mine and others abseiling from a bridge to block access to Luetzerath. Both of those protests ended after several hours. Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE energy company for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.
Greta Thunberg and other climate activists discuss the energy transition at Davos
[The stream is slated to start at 5:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Alongside IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, activist Greta Thunberg is taking part in the CNBC-moderated panel with youth climate advocates Vanessa Nakate, Helena Gualinga and Luisa Neubauer.
India arrests alleged illegal immigration agents over family who froze to death on US border
Three alleged black-market immigration agents have been arrested in western India in connection with the case of an Indian family who froze to death on the United States' border with Canada last year, police said Wednesday.
