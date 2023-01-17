ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Investigators identify man killed by Liberty Hill PD officer

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Authorities have identified the man who was killed by a Liberty Hill police officer Wednesday afternoon. It happened at around 3 p.m. in the 700 block of FM 1869, in a rural area just off Hwy 183 in west Williamson County. A statement from the...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
CBS Austin

Man found dead following shooting at Round Rock apartment complex

ROUND ROCK, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting at a Round Rock apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Round Rock police said officers responded shortly after 9 p..m. to a shooting at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex located at 1401 South AW Grimes Blvd - just north of Gattis School Road.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Man found shot near southeast Austin dog park

AUSTIN, Texas — Police investigated a shooting in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning that sent a man to the hospital. The Austin Police Department received a call at 12:49 a.m. alerting them to a shooting victim at 7001 Onion Creek Drive. This is the same area where Dog Park Blue is located.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Two teens arrested in New Braunfels shooting

NEW BRAUNFELS – Two teenagers were arrested after firing several shots and being found in possession of multiple controlled substances, said New Braunfels police. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rhine Road. Upon arrival, officers learned a man...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville PD looking for man wanted for burglary of vehicle, credit card abuse

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a man who they say broke into multiple vehicles last year and used stolen credit cards. The incidents happened on May 15, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Police said the man entered the vehicles through broken windows and stole credit cards. He used them to buy $4,000 worth of gift cards at Walmart, located at 1548 FM 685, before being picked up by a white SUV.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

1 dead in Liberty Hill police shooting

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Liberty Hill on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Liberty Hill Police Department responded to the area of 1800 RM 1869 around 3 p.m. after Williamson County officials first received a 911 call from the area.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock police looking for bank jugging suspect who stole from woman in November

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a bank jugging burglary that occurred in November last year in Round Rock. Police say on Nov. 19, 2022, the female victim made a cash withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Avenue. She then made a stop at the Goodwill store located at 17151 Smyers Lane -- about a 2.5-mile drive.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy