CBS Austin
Investigators identify man killed by Liberty Hill PD officer
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Authorities have identified the man who was killed by a Liberty Hill police officer Wednesday afternoon. It happened at around 3 p.m. in the 700 block of FM 1869, in a rural area just off Hwy 183 in west Williamson County. A statement from the...
CBS Austin
Man found dead following shooting at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting at a Round Rock apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Round Rock police said officers responded shortly after 9 p..m. to a shooting at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex located at 1401 South AW Grimes Blvd - just north of Gattis School Road.
Trial delayed for Martindale neighbor who fatally shot Austin man through car more than a year ago
A Central Texas family is frustrated, waiting for closure. Adil Dghoughi's brother said they just found on Tuesday the trial for the person accused of killing him has been pushed back months.
CBS Austin
APD investigating auto-pedestrian crash that killed woman over the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead over the weekend in North Austin. The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 at around 3:05 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Howard Lane. Police say pedestrian Angela Marie Moreno, 26, was...
CBS Austin
Man found shot near southeast Austin dog park
AUSTIN, Texas — Police investigated a shooting in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning that sent a man to the hospital. The Austin Police Department received a call at 12:49 a.m. alerting them to a shooting victim at 7001 Onion Creek Drive. This is the same area where Dog Park Blue is located.
10-year sentence issued for woman tied to 2019 Travis County murder
A woman will serve 10 years in prison for her connection to a 2019 murder case, Travis County online records show.
Travis County sentences man to 5 years for role in 2019 crash that killed woman
Michael Garcia pled guilty to an accident involving death charge on Aug. 10, per Travis County online records.
Liberty Hill PD identifies officer in deadly Wednesday shooting
The Liberty Hill Police Department on Thursday identified the officer involved in a deadly shooting that left one man dead Wednesday, according to a news release from LHPD.
KSAT 12
Two teens arrested in New Braunfels shooting
NEW BRAUNFELS – Two teenagers were arrested after firing several shots and being found in possession of multiple controlled substances, said New Braunfels police. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rhine Road. Upon arrival, officers learned a man...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville PD looking for man wanted for burglary of vehicle, credit card abuse
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a man who they say broke into multiple vehicles last year and used stolen credit cards. The incidents happened on May 15, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Police said the man entered the vehicles through broken windows and stole credit cards. He used them to buy $4,000 worth of gift cards at Walmart, located at 1548 FM 685, before being picked up by a white SUV.
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Williamson County murder
Raymond Salazar Jr. pled guilty to murder in early November and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, per Williamson County criminal records.
CBS Austin
WilCo Sheriff's Office, DPS investigating officer-involved shooting, RM 1869 reopened
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly shooting involving a Liberty Hill police officer Wednesday afternoon. Sergeant Deon Cockrell from the Texas Department of Public Safety told CBS Austin that the Williamson County Sheriff's Department received a call at...
1 dead in Liberty Hill police shooting
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Liberty Hill on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Liberty Hill Police Department responded to the area of 1800 RM 1869 around 3 p.m. after Williamson County officials first received a 911 call from the area.
CBS Austin
Round Rock police looking for bank jugging suspect who stole from woman in November
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a bank jugging burglary that occurred in November last year in Round Rock. Police say on Nov. 19, 2022, the female victim made a cash withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Avenue. She then made a stop at the Goodwill store located at 17151 Smyers Lane -- about a 2.5-mile drive.
fox7austin.com
Police open investigation into homeless man's actions in South Austin neighborhood
The Austin Police Department says it has opened an investigation into Rami Zawaideh. He is blamed for wreaking havoc in one neighborhood and could be facing a 3rd-degree felony charge.
Man sentenced to 8 years for downtown Austin manslaughter
Barry Duhon pled guilty to manslaughter on Oct. 21 and was later sentenced to serve eight years. A separate charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury had been dismissed.
CBS Austin
Sworn and civilian vacancies still impacting Austin Police Department, 911 calls
AUSTIN, Texas — As of January, the Austin Police Department has 250 sworn vacancies. Chief Joseph Chacon says that it’s an even higher number of vacancies on the civilian side, impacting administrative work, crime analysts, and the 911 call center. “We need more call takers on the floor,...
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help finding pickup involved in deadly hit-and-run
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) needs help finding a Dodge Ram that might have been involved in a deadly hit and run. DPS says a vehicle hit a pedestrian on FM 973 near Tesla Road in Southeast Travis County on December 6, 2022 between 9:45 and 11 p.m.
Man receives 30-year sentence for shooting at Llano County sheriff, police chase
A man was sentenced in late November to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault and evading arrest.
Man to serve 7 years for 2020 fatal hit-and-run in Buda
Police arrested Conzemius in October 2020 for the fatal crash that killed 67-year-old Viola Garcez in the 15300 block of I-35 in Buda.
