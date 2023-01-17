Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Michael Davis not ‘the bad guy’ in death of Jamea Jonea Harris, attorney says
Michael Lynn Davis, charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting on the Strip, is not the ‘bad guy’ in what happened early Sunday morning, his attorney said Thursday. Davis, 20, and former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 21, are charged in the slaying of 23-year-old...
Manhunt Underway for Dangerous Suspects After Walker County Murder
Two suspects remain at large after a Thursday morning shooting in Walker County that left one person dead. According to a Facebook post from the agency, the WCSO received a report of a shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton early Thursday morning. The post states the investigation continues and due...
Deputies on scene of fatal Walker County shooting
An active shooting investigation is currently underway in Walker County.
Shelby Reporter
Wanted fugitive arrested in Calera
CALERA – A fugitive being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested in Calera on Sunday, Jan. 15. Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, 41, was wanted since 2019 for numerous violent crimes with warrants in four Alabama counties. Wyatt’s crimes include robbery, domestic violence by strangulation, kidnapping, assault and attempted rape: dangerous/violent sex offender/serial rapist.
ABC 33/40 News
Two wanted after fatal shooting in Walker County
Two men are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Walker County Thursday morning. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. The sheriff's office said warrants were issued for a Dora man and a juvenile. 36-year-old Corey...
Darius Miles was “Unaware” of Previous Lawyer Statement, Seeks Counsel from Tuscaloosa Law Group
A Tuscaloosa lawyer is speaking on behalf of Darius Miles, who said her client was "unaware" of statements released from a Birmingham law group earlier this week. Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder after a Sunday morning shooting left a 23-year-old Birmingham mother dead. Court documents claim Miles did not fire the bullet that killed her, but said he provided a handgun to a friend, 20-year-old Michael Davis from Maryland, and that Davis shot and killed the victim.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police would like help to identify robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department request your help in identifying a suspect in a recent robbery. The BPD issued a news release, which says a person was attacked and robbed at a gas station on 64th Street North on Jan. 13. The police department says...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in shoplifting case in Chelsea
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities want to question a man suspected of shoplifting in the Chelsea area. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the man is suspected of taking a large quantity of perfumes and colognes from stores without paying. Police said the man was seen wearing a long...
Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex
FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
YAHOO!
Tuscaloosa man charged with murder in shooting at apartment complex
A 28-year-old Tuscaloosa man faces a murder charge after a weekend shooting at an apartment complex. Dondre Joseph was arrested shortly after the Jan. 14 shooting and taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Joseph is accused in connection with the shooting death of...
wvtm13.com
Person of interest sought in Target store robbery in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police detectives are asking for your help in identifying a person of interest. According to a news release, police officers responded to a Target store on Highway 280 Jan. 10 on a report of a robbery. Officers learned a man tried to leave through a...
#JameaJonaeHarris: Alabama Athlete Darius Miles Arrested For Shooting Death Of Woman Who ‘Didn’t Want To Talk’
A senseless and devastating killing occurred over the weekend in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot resulting in two men being charged with capital murder. To make matters worse, the victim’s mom believes her daughter was shot for declining romantic advances. According to WBRC 6, Darius...
Police Searching for 13-Year-Old Missing from Tuscaloosa Walmart
State and local law enforcement are asking for help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen at the Walmart Supercenter on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Alerts were sent to mobile devices in Tuscaloosa shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, asking for help finding 13-year-old Jakeeian Henderson. Henderson is described as wearing...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa councilman, bar owner respond to deadly shooting on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The deadly shooting on The Strip in Tuscaloosa over the weekend is just one in a series of incidents in recent years. "This is not going to be tolerated in Tuscaloosa," city councilman Lee Busby says. Busby wants it to be clear that there will be...
Prosecutors allege Alabama basketball player Darius Miles gave gun to man who killed woman in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly provided the gun to the man who shot and killed a woman in Tuscaloosa Sunday, court documents stated. In a deposition filed Tuesday, prosecutors claim that Miles, 21, admitted to providing Michael Davis, 20, with the gun that was used to kill Jamea Harris, […]
wvtm13.com
Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa mayor insists there's no place for crime after Sunday shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox was adamant there’s no place for crime in the city after a shooting near the University of Alabama’s campus on Sunday. The shooting near The Strip sent shockwaves across the country. “No life should be lost in any circumstance, especially...
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
Birmingham store manager sentenced for wire fraud and tax fraud
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A manager of a Birmingham grocery store was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, on charges of wire fraud and tax fraud. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), Omar Motley, 42, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
Comments / 1