Tuscaloosa, AL

Shelby Reporter

Wanted fugitive arrested in Calera

CALERA – A fugitive being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested in Calera on Sunday, Jan. 15. Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, 41, was wanted since 2019 for numerous violent crimes with warrants in four Alabama counties. Wyatt’s crimes include robbery, domestic violence by strangulation, kidnapping, assault and attempted rape: dangerous/violent sex offender/serial rapist.
CALERA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two wanted after fatal shooting in Walker County

Two men are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Walker County Thursday morning. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. The sheriff's office said warrants were issued for a Dora man and a juvenile. 36-year-old Corey...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Darius Miles was “Unaware” of Previous Lawyer Statement, Seeks Counsel from Tuscaloosa Law Group

A Tuscaloosa lawyer is speaking on behalf of Darius Miles, who said her client was "unaware" of statements released from a Birmingham law group earlier this week. Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder after a Sunday morning shooting left a 23-year-old Birmingham mother dead. Court documents claim Miles did not fire the bullet that killed her, but said he provided a handgun to a friend, 20-year-old Michael Davis from Maryland, and that Davis shot and killed the victim.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police would like help to identify robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department request your help in identifying a suspect in a recent robbery. The BPD issued a news release, which says a person was attacked and robbed at a gas station on 64th Street North on Jan. 13. The police department says...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
YAHOO!

Tuscaloosa man charged with murder in shooting at apartment complex

A 28-year-old Tuscaloosa man faces a murder charge after a weekend shooting at an apartment complex. Dondre Joseph was arrested shortly after the Jan. 14 shooting and taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Joseph is accused in connection with the shooting death of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Person of interest sought in Target store robbery in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police detectives are asking for your help in identifying a person of interest. According to a news release, police officers responded to a Target store on Highway 280 Jan. 10 on a report of a robbery. Officers learned a man tried to leave through a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
CALERA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

