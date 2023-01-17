Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Backed by open society- she can’t be trusted with running an accurate election ~ especially when she fought to keep 29,000 dead voters on the voter rolls.
Reply(3)
9
holly Daucher
2d ago
This kind of sounds like sending in the FBI to make parents behave at school board meetings. Is this intimidation?
Reply
7
Danny Klein
2d ago
She sure didn’t do or try to do anything about the 2020 election zoom call when there was questionable threats to intimidate some people to certify the Wayne county elections !
Reply
3
Related
fox2detroit.com
Benson, Michigan Democrats want to ban doxxing of election workers in push for new voting reforms
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Emboldened by a new majority in the state legislature, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced new legislation aimed at further securing the state's election systems. Benson, who was part of the wave of Democrats that won election during last year's midterms, spoke about plans...
Michigan lawmakers clash over state income tax cuts
The Democrats who now control both chambers of the legislature have not committed to an automatic reduction. In a preemptive strike, the new House Republican leader warned Democrats to leave it alone.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats move to strike abortion ban references from state law
LANSING — The passage of Proposal 3 in November may have made abortion a constitutional right in Michigan, but state Democrats say work remains to strip existing bans from the books. Legislation to repeal a now-unenforceable 1931 law that made abortion a felony except in life-threatening pregnancies were among...
wgvunews.org
MI Democratic lawmakers want canvassers to be truthful to voters
Canvassers in Michigan currently don’t have to tell the truth to voters about what they’re signing. Democratic Senator Jeremy Moss chairs the Senate Elections Committee. He says there are ways Michigan can limit misinformation without infringing on free speech rights. “Practices like banning paid per signature, including holding...
WWMT
Michigan taxpayers could see income tax rollback thanks to state's blossoming surplus
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's taxpayers could see a cut in their income tax as soon as this year, as the state's fiscal experts predict a major surplus that exceeded expectations. Last week's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference found Michigan has a significant surplus in revenue worth about $9.2 billion. The...
michiganradio.org
Proposed rule would require Michigan courts to respect preferred pronouns
A public comment period has opened on a proposed rule that would require Michigan courts to respect the chosen personal pronouns of parties to legal actions. The comment period ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court is one of the final steps leading to a rule’s adoption. The unsigned order said Republican-nominated justices Brian Zahra and David Vivianio would have declined to move the rule forward.
Michigan lawmakers introduce bill to expand Civil Rights protections for LGBTQ community
LANSING, MI. - As the debate over LGBTQ rights continues to rage in the United States, Michigan lawmakers have taken a decisive stand to expand civil rights protections for those in the LGBTQ community. Democrats recently introduced House Bill 4003 in the state legislature to update Michigan's anti-discrimination law and add specific provisions to protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.
GOP Leaders Call on Dems to Protect Income Tax Cut
The state of Michigan may have made so much money, that people are getting some back. Last week, at the Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference the state projected a $9.2 billion budget surplus for 2023. This is the third year of a major surplus and it’s so significant that an automatic...
Detroit News
Red flag gun laws are on the Democratic agenda in Michigan. But do they work?
Since Democrats control state government for the first time since the early 1980s, the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are making a priority of gun law reforms, including legislation that could result in the seizure of firearms from individuals judged to be a high risk to others. The Republican-led...
Detroit News
18 Michigan GOP lawmakers encourage DeSantis to run for president
Lansing — Eighteen Republican state lawmakers from Michigan signed a letter encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president next year, said Rep. Bryan Posthumus of Kent County, who personally delivered the message to the potential candidate in December. The letter, first reported by Politico, was an initial...
With $9.2B surplus in general fund, Michigan income taxes may automatically decrease
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While Lansing lawmakers debate a potential new tax cut, either next year or beyond, you may already get one automatically. Bringing home the money."It could be $90 to $100," Republican Rep. Mark Tisdel explained as to how much someone can get back in their pockets.It may not be much, but Tisdel said the income tax cut that was passed into law in 2015 would still give families some relief. "That's not going to push anyone in a new tax bracket or seal your retirement income, but in these times with high prices on groceries, gasoline, you name...
It's a new year, that means new laws taking effect in Michigan
It’s a new year and that means new laws are hitting the books in Michigan. Senior political reporter Elle Meyers breaks down what some of the new laws mean for Michiganders.
Michigan Democrats promise Right-to-Work repeal amid staunch Republican opposition
With Democrats driving the conversation in Lansing for the first time in decades, it’s no surprise they’ve come out swinging on one of their long-sought policy wishes: repealing Michigan’s “right-to-work” laws. Democratic lawmakers this week introduced a trio of bills which would undo a ban...
lansingcitypulse.com
Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds. Is it time?
LANSING — Michigan could generate $1 billion a year to fix deteriorating roads by charging motorists tolls to use nearly 1,200 miles of state highways, according to new feasibility and implementation studies for the state. Converting the highways to toll roads no doubt would be controversial, and doing so...
Michigan Daily
Climate change is an opportunity for Michigan
On a visit to campus last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, to discuss climate change and the role young people can play in solving the climate crisis. Rather than...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan OKs new, 4-year contract with top economic developer to boost jobs
Quentin Messer Jr. started as head of the MEDC 18 months ago and just secured a new, four-year contract. Messer will lead the state’s attraction and retention efforts as auto companies expect to spend billions on sites for EV production. Details on the contract were not made available Tuesday.
Fox17
State launches $238M grant program to expand high-speed internet access
LANSING, Mich. — Applications to receive part of $238 million in federal funding toward expanding high-speed internet access in Michigan’s underserved areas are now open. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) program is available to internet service providers, MI Telecommunications Act licensees and other qualified public-private collaborations, courtesy of the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI).
jtv.tv
Gov. Whitmer Awards Funding to Hire School Resource Officers in Jackson County
(January 17, 2023 11:54 AM) Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 195 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public-school academies will receive nearly $25 million to support the hiring of 195 school resource officers (SROs) for the next three years. The program will improve safety and security for more than 334,000 students in our state.
Fox17
West MI nonprofit seeks tutors to address declining literacy rates
(WXMI) — Education hit a few snags during the pandemic, and its impact on students has become apparent. The Education Trust – Midwest, who evaluates the nation's report cards, says Michigan’s reading scores are seven points below levels seen 20 years ago. That puts the state in...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan has 37% of the auto jobs it had at its peak
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, tweeted Jan. 4 that Michigan is back on top when it comes to auto jobs. Slotkin tweeted: “Michigan is back on top, and with our auto-workers building the next generation of cars in Lansing at the new GM plant, we’re not going anywhere. Manufacturing is coming home to the USA, and with it will come a strong economy and new good-paying jobs.”
Comments / 9