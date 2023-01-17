ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Guest
2d ago

Backed by open society- she can’t be trusted with running an accurate election ~ especially when she fought to keep 29,000 dead voters on the voter rolls.

holly Daucher
2d ago

This kind of sounds like sending in the FBI to make parents behave at school board meetings. Is this intimidation?

Danny Klein
2d ago

She sure didn’t do or try to do anything about the 2020 election zoom call when there was questionable threats to intimidate some people to certify the Wayne county elections !

