ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

IHSAA releases Regional Dual Wrestling Sites

(State) Sites for wrestling’s 2023 regional dual team tournaments are now available for all three classifications, following the latest rankings from the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Regional duals for all three classes are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The top eight teams in each...
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 6)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi  We are quickly closing in on the final stretch run of the wrestling season, and with it, more and more teams are finding out exactly who will step into key roles. For the likes of Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock and Osage, it remains a battle for ...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy