Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Tuesday, January 17th
Kyle Sternberg led AHSTW with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 assists. The Vikings beat IKM-Manning 62-49. Abe McIntosh added 14 points. Brayden Lund finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Audubon. Edward Miller posted 15 points in Audubon’s 82-47 loss at Treynor. Miller added four rebounds and five assists....
IHSAA releases Regional Dual Wrestling Sites
(State) Sites for wrestling’s 2023 regional dual team tournaments are now available for all three classifications, following the latest rankings from the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Regional duals for all three classes are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The top eight teams in each...
SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 6)
By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi We are quickly closing in on the final stretch run of the wrestling season, and with it, more and more teams are finding out exactly who will step into key roles. For the likes of Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock and Osage, it remains a battle for ...
South Sioux City Cardinals boys basketball advance to River Cities Conference tournament finals
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the South Sioux City Cardinals win over Roncalli. The Cardinals advance to the RCC Tournament finals with the win.
SportsZone Week Two Girls Basketball Player of the Week: Sioux City East’s Trishelle Miller
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our Week Two SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Week is Sioux City East’s Trishelle Miller. In the Black Raiders win against Le Mars, Miller erupted for a team-best 28 points, matching her season-high. Miller has been a difference maker for the Black Raiders this season, as the freshman’s 21 points […]
SportsZone Week Two Boys Basketball Player of the Week: Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our Week Two SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Week is Dakota Valley Panthers senior Isaac Bruns. The University of South Dakota commit has been a focal point of the team this season, as the reigning South Dakota Class A Player of the Year is averaging 26 points and seven rebounds […]
