The Notre Dame men’s tennis team only had one match on the schedule for this weekend but made the most of it with a tight 4-3 victory over Western Michigan. The doubles point would start with the top team Sebastian Dominko and Connor Fu jumping out to a break in the opening game and they would hold on for a 6-4 win at #1. The #2 team Matt Che and Yu Zhang would drop serve for the only break of the set in the 9th game and the Broncos would hold to tie it up 1-1. Coming down to #3, Matt Halpin and Evan Lee would play an extended set and force a tiebreaker after saving two match points at 5-6. Unfortunately, they would be on the wrong end of the breaker and the doubles point would go to Western Michigan.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO