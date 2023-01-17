Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
und.com
Irish dominate Hoos, Mabrey exits with knee injury
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 7 Notre Dame (16-2, 7-1) earned a 22-point win over a visiting Virginia team (14-6, 3-6) on Sunday, 76-54. But what was a suffocating performance from start to finish was classified as a “bittersweet” victory by Karen and Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey.
und.com
Irish Finish Strong at Philadelphia Invitational
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Notre Dame fencing team had another successful day as they competed at the 2023 Philadelphia Invitational hosted by the University of Pennsylvania. Multiple fencers finished matches with 3-0 records to help the Irish to their wins. Both the men’s and women’s team finished 4-1 on the day.
und.com
Statement Win At #6 Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The University of Notre Dame hockey program topped sixth-ranked Penn State, 2-1, to open their weekend series with the Nittany Lions on rival ice Friday. The Irish fired the first shot on goal of the contest, with Ryder Rolston sending a puck at the PSU...
und.com
Game 20 Preview: Irish vs Eagles
GAME 20:NOTRE DAME (9-10, 1-7) vs BOSTON COLLEGE (8-11, 2-6) SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A new chapter and turning point is upon the Notre Dame men’s basketball team, as they look to put emotions aside for a matchup against Boston College on Saturday inside Purcell Pavilion. With Glenn & Murphy Stacey Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Brey announcing he will be stepping down at the conclusion of the season, the Fighting Irish will look to send the 23-year coach out on a high note and it starts with BC.
und.com
Irish Win Friday Night Thriller over Western Michigan, 4-3
The Notre Dame men’s tennis team only had one match on the schedule for this weekend but made the most of it with a tight 4-3 victory over Western Michigan. The doubles point would start with the top team Sebastian Dominko and Connor Fu jumping out to a break in the opening game and they would hold on for a 6-4 win at #1. The #2 team Matt Che and Yu Zhang would drop serve for the only break of the set in the 9th game and the Broncos would hold to tie it up 1-1. Coming down to #3, Matt Halpin and Evan Lee would play an extended set and force a tiebreaker after saving two match points at 5-6. Unfortunately, they would be on the wrong end of the breaker and the doubles point would go to Western Michigan.
und.com
Relationships Matter The Most To Brey's Legacy
An easy smile, an opening joke and zero tears. He has held court, on the court, in such a singular style for more than two decades, Mike Brey naturally did so once again Friday inside, of all places, Notre Dame Stadium – the Fighting Irish’s venerable football home and a venue that Brey said only served as his pulpit once he had announced a mutual decision to step aside from Irish basketball at season’s end.
und.com
Track Set to Host Notre Dame Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame track and field team is set to host the 2023 Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday, January 21. Live Results will be hosted at http://enduranceracetiming.com/live/2023/ndi/. There will be no live video of the meet. The Irish are coming off an impressive performance at...
