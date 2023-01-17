ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose After Three Years Of Searching

By Jacob Dillon
What is this, Narnia?

Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild.

Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon.

This throwback to this 2017 video that perfectly encapsulates one of those experiences.

According to The Washington Post , nature lover Hans Nilsson chased after this guy for three years just to get a good look at him.

Finally, he came across the mystical moose, and two days in a row, he was able to encounter this amazing animal. Nilsson describes the experience perfectly.

“When I shot the video everything fell into place: the location, the light and the calmness.

It was an experience to meet such a stately animal up close.”

That would be a dream, especially to have the opportunity to photograph and video an animal like this. It’s not often a Moose stays the calm for you to get in in pictures, especially one this rare.

Sweden is said to have 400,000 moose, but it’s said that only 100 of these white moose exist. This is also said to only be the second to ever make it on camera. That folks, is highly impressive. Hats off to Nilsson because I love knowing that things like this even exist.

Being a moose lover who will drive for hours just to have the chance of seeing one, I can’t even imagine coming across this guy.

Just amazing…

It is said that hunters in the area continuously pass on these animals when crossed during hunts in hopes that the genetic trait gets passed on and more start to pop up, however, there have been occasional hunter that will take an albino or piebald buck.

It’s always a point of contention…

That being said, thank you to Hans for searching for three years to get some footage of this beauty.

Montana Man Charged By A Moose Checking His Mail

Moose are one the most amazing creatures to roam the lands.

The largest around North America, and by far, one of the coolest to see.

They are however, one of the most dangerous. Known to get very defensive over their young, in the rut, and in general due to their poor eye sight and size, they’ll think nothing of running your ass clean over.

And this Bozeman, Montana, man certainly found that out first hand.

He heads outside and you notice a moose across the road standing up. It almost seems as though he knows its there and that he’s going to check it out.

But… he doesn’t.

Completely oblivious, he starts to turn his back to it without ever seeing it, and as it takes the first few steps towards him, he looks up and clearly is completely surprised at what is standing in front of him.

“Went to check the mail and I did not realize a moose was staring me down from across the street.

It began to charge me and my dog Reecey barked and let me know we were in danger.

She lunged at the moose then circled back and we both high-tailed it inside.

No harm, no foul…

But let’s skip on the morning coffee and go for the ol’ morning moose charge… I feel like that would wake you up a bit better. If this wasn’t feeling awake, he definitely was after that.

Shop the Riff Outdoors Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop

