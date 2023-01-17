Read full article on original website
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for Business
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in Ohio
countynewsonline.org
“The little things that mattered” in the life of Tony Mantia
DAYTON, Ohio – A tragic accident in childhood is never out of mind for Fairborn donor Tony Mantia. A handshake with a stranger can be an awkward reminder. He focuses instead on how a life-altering injury became an affirmation of why he is a blood donor. “I said I...
Spike named oldest living dog by Guinness World Records
An Ohio chihuahua is now a world record holder. Guinness World Records declared Spike the oldest living dog. The Preble County pup celebrated his 23rd birthday on Nov. 10. Pebbles, who lived in South Carolina, was the original record holder and lived to the ripe old age of 22 before dying in October.
dayton247now.com
Prominent dean of Dayton university announces retirement
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent leader in business education at a regional university has announced his retirement. He will be leaving behind a 35-year legacy in the region. Tom Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University, will retire from his position...
1017thepoint.com
RESOLUTION TO NAME RICHMOND BRIDGE FOR SEARA BURTON PASSES INDIANA HOUSE
(Indianapolis, IN)--Tuesday at the Indiana Statehouse, a resolution was introduced to officially name the US 27 overpass over I-70 for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. State Representative Brad Barrett introduced the resolution. Mayor Dave Snow and RPD Chief Mike Britt testified before the House Committee. The resolution passed unanimously and will soon be heard by the Senate, where it is also sure to pass. "People all of the Midwest or all over the United States - when they pass through that intersection - will know that a hero from Richmond, Indiana fell," said Chief Britt after Tuesday’s hearing. It will officially be called the Officer Seara Burton Memorial Bridge.
High winds leave thousands without power in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warm weather has brought high winds into the Miami Valley Thursday, leaving many without power. According to AES Ohio, 3,920 customers were still without power at 9:31 p.m. The majority of outages today occurred in Montgomery County with more than 11,000 customers without power throughout the day. To see what areas […]
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
1017thepoint.com
ANNOUNCEMENT PENDING ABOUT COMPANY LOCATING IN MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK
(Richmond, IN)--A formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday about a new company coming to the Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond. The company has not yet been named publically but will produce a protein product. One of the final hurdles for the company to locate in Richmond was a variance to allow a building that’s higher than 50 feet. That variance was obtained last week. The project will cover 36 acres in the industrial park with a building height of about one hundred feet. It will be located close to the existing Vandor building.
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio
A fast-growing local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the growing local restaurant chain El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Beavercreek road to close for construction project
Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, a portion of Shakertown Road between Carthage Drive and Rustic Trail will be closed for around 30 days to let crews install a new box culvert.
dayton.com
I Heart Ice Cream to open inside downtown Dayton bookstore
I Heart Ice Cream, a Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business, is opening a second location in Dayton. Liz Cortes, who owns the business with her husband, Danny, said they plan to open inside Rabbit Hole Books at 29 W. First Street on Feb. 2. Rabbit Hole Books, a secondhand bookstore...
miamivalleytoday.com
UVMC helps athlete run in state championships
TIPP CITY — Rather than let an injury sideline her, Maggie Hemmelgarn helped Minster High School win a state cross country championship in the fall of 2022 thanks to her grit — and some support from Upper Valley Medical Center’s (UVMC) sports medicine team. Hemmelgarn is a...
dayton.com
8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
A chance to support local restaurants, a tribute to a Broadway icon, a regional premiere musical, and celebrating cats and dogs on the big screen are just some of the notable options around Dayton this weekend. Here are eight events to keep on your radar. Details: Attention foodies! The Miami...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton senior killed in crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
WLWT 5
4 bodies found near SUV Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton was in before he, three others disappeared
CINCINNATI — Approximately 1,700 miles from Greater Cincinnati, an investigation is unfolding into the disappearance of Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton. It's happening in the central Mexico state of Zacatecas. That's where a Mexican official has released new information about the disappearance of Gutierrez, his fiancé, Viviana Pichardo, and her...
Sidney Daily News
Counseling practice opens location in Sidney
SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
miamivalleytoday.com
Youth Night at the Y
PIQUA — Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a “Youth Night at the Y” Event on Saturday, Jan. 21, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. The night will be filled with gym games, swimming and time in the Activity Center. Check in begins at 5:15 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wyso.org
Avelo Airlines makes fully booked first trip out of Dayton
Avelo Airlines made its first flight out of Dayton on Friday, January 13th. The airline will make a non-stop route to Orlando International Airport on Mondays and Fridays every week. The flight on Friday to Orlando, was fully booked, with 189 passengers on the Boeing 737 jet. One of them...
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
