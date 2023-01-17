MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
MassCash
04-05-22-27-33
(four, five, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Numbers Evening
8-2-1-1
(eight, two, one, one)
Numbers Midday
8-8-9-3
(eight, eight, nine, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
