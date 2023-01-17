ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18

(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

Daily Pick 3

9-4-5

(nine, four, five)

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-19, White Balls: 10-25

(Red Balls: three, nineteen; White Balls: ten, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000

