KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Pick 3 Midday
1-6-4
(one, six, four)
Daily Pick 3
9-4-5
(nine, four, five)
2 By 2
Red Balls: 3-19, White Balls: 10-25
(Red Balls: three, nineteen; White Balls: ten, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
Comments / 0