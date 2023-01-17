ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Man who pulled gun shot to death by Seal Beach police

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday.

Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police statement said.

Officers had been called to a home by a report of a suspicious man outside, police said.

When they contacted the man, he produced a gun and was shot, the police statement said. It didn’t provide other details of the encounter.

Emch, who lived in Orange County, had a restraining order against him because of a domestic violence incident that occurred in Seal Beach last July, authorities said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

No police officers were injured.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVCR NEWS

50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy

The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Times of San Diego

Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County

A public viewing is scheduled Friday for slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, will host the viewing of Calhoun’s casket from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Suspects wanted by FBI for attacking Orange County Planned Parenthood

Federal authorities are searching for two suspects who attacked a Planned Parenthood building in Orange County. A reward of $25,000 is being offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in this case. Surveillance images captured the suspects approaching a Planned Parenthood building in Costa Mesa on March 13 around 1 a.m., said the FBI. The […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who stole a package

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a female who stole a package from the mailroom of the Centerpointe Apartments on December 3, 2022. The female appears to have dark hair and tattoos on the front of both shoulders. She was wearing a red tank top when she stole the package.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff

(CNS) – A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department seizes several guns and drugs during busy week

Patrol and Special Operations units of the Fontana Police Department were very productive this past week, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Jan. 18. Here are the results of the gun and drug seizures:. • During traffic stops, patrol units took a few guns from individuals who...
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA.com

Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May

A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Friends, family gather to hold vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy

The Lake Elsinore community came together on Tuesday to pay their respects to Deputy Darnell Calhoun, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy who was fatally shot on Friday. Calhoun was gunned down by a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance call regarding child custody in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane on Jan. 13. Upon arrival, he was shot by 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident Jesse Navarro. A second deputy arriving at the scene found Calhoun shot in the street. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before he was pronounced dead. Calhoun, 30, leaves behind a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy