Washington, DC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 3 Midday” game were:

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

Bay Net

Lottery Player Crosses Into Maryland, Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – A Washington, D.C. player says her Lottery loyalties lie with Maryland, especially since she just won $100,000 on the $10 Six Figures scratch-off game. “I still can’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed,” said the D.C. resident, who is going by the pseudonym “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” for purposes of telling her tale of winning.
CLINTON, MD
Bay Net

Power 5s Scratch-Off Gives Waldorf Player A $50,000 Prize

WALDORF, Md. – Until last week, her Lottery wins were fun and interesting, but not very big. That changed when the Waldorf woman bought a Power 5s scratch-off that held a $50,000 top prize. Her next goal is to hit one of the jackpot games – Mega Millions or...
WALDORF, MD
The Associated Press

Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MoCo Man Goes on Scratch-Off Winning Streak

A Rockville resident won $500 & $50,000 scratch off prizes between December 31 and January 2nd. The winning tickets were purchased at the Shell station located at 4101 Randolph Road. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Some positive vibes helped a loyal Rockville player come up with two...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman hits big on lottery scratch-off ticket, winning $30k

GREAT MILLS, MD – An Anne Arundel County woman recently won $30,000 in a Diamond Bingo scratch-off game. While gas-up shopping at Sheetz #318 in Great Mills, the 36-year-old and her husband noticed a glimmer of Diamond Bingo instant tickets. She purchased two of the $3 games and returned to her car to play them. She was surprised to receive a $30,000 prize on one of the scratch-offs. “I wasn’t sure it was a winner, so my husband scanned it for me,” said the lucky player. “We were so excited when it showed a $30,000 prize.” After hiding the lucky The post Woman hits big on lottery scratch-off ticket, winning $30k appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

8 injured in crash following gunfire in DC

UPDATE 11:51 p.m. — Police updated the number of injuries in the crash, saying that eight people were transported. Four of those who were injured were minors. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a crash that happened after gunfire in D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said that nobody was hit in the shooting, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
uspis.gov

Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times In Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location. There, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and was breathing and conscious. The identity and condition of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
sancerresatsunset.com

Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

