Alabama State

Gov. Ivey signs four executive orders focused on Alabama education

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WBMA) — Gov. Kay Ivey is making education a top priority in Alabama, signing four executive orders Wednesday. One order authorizes funding for a program that will mail books to children up to 5 years old. Another order establishes a commission on teaching and learning. The other...
The Weather Authority: Near record warmth, then strong storms

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; visibility is down to just a fraction of a mile in spots. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning. We are projecting a high in the 70-75 degree range over most of Alabama this...
The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible Wednesday night

RADAR CHECK: We are seeing a few sprinkles across Northwest Alabama on radar this afternoon, but most of the state is dry with mid and high levels clouds increasing. Temperatures are generally in the 60s. We will mention a chance of showers tonight and tomorrow statewide as a surface front stalls out just north of the Tennessee border. Rain amounts won’t be too heavy over the next 36 hours.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
SANTA FE, NM

