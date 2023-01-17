Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Gov. Ivey signs four executive orders focused on Alabama education
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WBMA) — Gov. Kay Ivey is making education a top priority in Alabama, signing four executive orders Wednesday. One order authorizes funding for a program that will mail books to children up to 5 years old. Another order establishes a commission on teaching and learning. The other...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Near record warmth, then strong storms
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; visibility is down to just a fraction of a mile in spots. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning. We are projecting a high in the 70-75 degree range over most of Alabama this...
ABC 33/40 News
Gov. Ivey issues limited state of emergency allowing EPA to put out Moody landfill fire
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Governor Kay Ivey issued a limited state of emergency Wednesday to give local officials in St. Clair County all possible legal authorities for use in dealing with the ongoing environmental landfill fire in Moody. "By authorizing the EPA to respond to this fire, we are...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible Wednesday night
RADAR CHECK: We are seeing a few sprinkles across Northwest Alabama on radar this afternoon, but most of the state is dry with mid and high levels clouds increasing. Temperatures are generally in the 60s. We will mention a chance of showers tonight and tomorrow statewide as a surface front stalls out just north of the Tennessee border. Rain amounts won’t be too heavy over the next 36 hours.
ABC 33/40 News
Residents ask "What took so long," after EPA announces taking lead in Moody Fire control
St. Clair County residents are looking to their state leaders to contain a fire that has been burning for more than 50 days. The fire is currently confined to a green waste landfill at the 1300 block of Annie Lee Rd. Wednesday afternoon Governor Kay Ivey issued a limited state...
ABC 33/40 News
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
