Citrus County, FL

leesburg-news.com

Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail

A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
UMATILLA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

DCSO arrests two men accused of kidnapping, murdering Demiah Appling

The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two men accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling. According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, arrest warrants were received by the sheriff’s office for the arrest of Waymore Gerhardt and Keith Anderson on Jan. 12. Anderson was arrested this same day by the sheriff’s office.
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man facing possession, trafficking charges

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on trafficking and possession charges after he was pulled over for a broken taillight on a trailer he was pulling. Deputies conducted a traffic stop after seeing a black Ford pickup truck with dark tinted windows pulling a trailer with a broken taillight Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, in Inverness.
INVERNESS, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman charged with pawning stolen jewelry, laptop computer

A 24-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of pawning a stolen laptop computer and jewelry. On Monday, January 2, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 3800 block of NE 28th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft of an HP laptop computer ($300 value), according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

GILCHRIST ARRESTS 01/09-01/15

Brookins, David Matthew, age 26 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for Driving With a Suspended License, Judge Bond $2,500.00. Garcia, Jose Joaquin, age 38 of Newberry, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for DUI Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Judge Bond, $2,500.00. Possession of Cocaine, Judge Bond, 15,000.00. Griffith, Robert James, age 22...
TRENTON, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake man who skipped driving school nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax

A Lady Lake man who admitted he skipped court-mandated driving school was nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax. Tristan Ross Vice, 20, who lives at 446 Quail St., was at the wheel of an orange 1997 Ford Mustang at 1:30 p.m. Friday when a license plate reader advised an officer the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Griffin View Drive and Quail Street, not far from Vice’s home.
LADY LAKE, FL
niceville.com

Pasco drug dealer forfeits house, $400K; sentenced to 21 years

FLORIDA – A Pasco County man who admitted to dealing drugs has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit his house and more than $400,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Mary...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Three women wanted for theft at Winn-Dixie liquor store

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify three women who are wanted in connection with a theft at a local liquor store. According to MCSO, the three female suspects (pictured below) traveled together to the Winn-Dixie liquor store located in the 15900 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness woman faces possession charges, claims not hers

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Saturday, Jan. 7, after she was pulled over for speeding and found with fentanyl and cannabis, as well as a suspended driver’s license. After following behind her for approximately 1.05 miles, deputies determined the defendant was traveling at a constant...
INVERNESS, FL
WFLA

Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man accused of inflicting black eye on 13-year-old son

A Wildwood man has been accused of inflicting a black eye on his 13-year-old son who was suspected of stealing money from his mother. Terry Dale Toler, 45, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of child abuse in connection with an attack which took place on Christmas Eve, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL

