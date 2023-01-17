Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Jim Cramer Urges Investors Not To Dump Traditional, Reliable Stocks: 'It Is So Easy To Panic...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer told investors not to dump their traditional, reliable stocks following Tuesday’s trading session that saw major Wall Street indices record mixed performances. “It is so easy to panic out of stocks on the first sign of weakness,” Cramer said, according to a CNBC report....
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
Why YETI Holdings Shares Are Nosediving
YETI Holdings Inc YETI shares are trading lower by 8.43% to $41.40 after Cowen downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $47 price target. YETI shares may also be falling during Wednesday's session in sympathy with the broader market after U.S. retail sales slumped in December. Inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on U.S. economic growth.
How Much Would $100 Invested In Shiba Inu Today Be Worth If Meme Coin Returned To The Shiboshi Hype Era Levels
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is once again catching the eye of cryptocurrency investors. The Ethereum ETH/USD-based meme coin has soared 20.5% to 0.00001259 over a period of 24 hours at the time of writing. Over the week, SHIB’s gains have been even more impressive as the coin has shot up 40.4%....
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Ken Fisher Believes Wall Street Is On Verge Of A Roaring Bull Market: Inflation Is 'Deader Than A Doornail'
Ken Fisher, founder and chairman of Fisher Investments has reportedly said that Wall Street is on the verge of a "roaring bull market" similar to 1967's "summer of love," which witnessed a stunning stock rally while also stating that inflation is dead. “It's deader than a doornail, it just doesn’t...
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'
Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
In Rare Address, Xi Jinping Says China Facing Tough Challenges As COVID-19 Enters 'New Phase'
In a rare video speech, President Xi Jinping said China was facing tough times as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the government eased curbs last month – one of the most direct acknowledgments of Beijing worsening health crisis. What Happened: Xi, addressing his people on the eve of the lunar...
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
Scaramucci Says 'Ninth Circle Of Hell' Reserved For SBF: 'Thought Sam Was Mark Zuckerberg Of Crypto'
SkyBridge Capital managing partner Anthony Scaramucci has spoken openly about the "betrayal" he experienced in the wake of the FTX debacle with Sam Bankman-Fried, someone he previously considered a friend. What Happened: At Casper Lab’s Blockchain Hub event in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Scaramucci expressed his feelings of betrayal and...
Elon Musk Left Bewildered By Peculiar Davos 2023 Rule Of Not Allowing EVs To Drive Around VIPs: 'Ironic Indeed'
The World Economic Forum 2023 — a gathering of world leaders, top business executives and civil society, got underway in Davos, Switzerland on Monday. What Happened: A piece of news out of Davos, an Alpine resort town, left Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk bewildered. A YouTube video shared...
$2.6M Bet On This Energy Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
freightwaves.com
Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’
Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
What's Going On With Alcoa Stock After Hours?
Alcoa Corp AA shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported quarterly results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: Alcoa reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.65 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said fourth-quarter revenues declined 7% sequentially.
What's Going On With Peloton Stock
Peloton Interactive Inc PTON shares are trading lower by 5.00% to $10.54 Thursday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector, including Peloton, are trading lower Thursday following strong jobless claims figures, which have added to concerns over a tight labor market. Per the Department of Labor data...
Stock Market Live: Stocks Close Sharply, Bonds Rally on Bank of Japan Surprise; Retail Sales, Inflation In Focus
A surprise hold on rates and policy moves from the Bank of Japan overnight has bond markets rallying, with stocks eyeing retail sales and earnings data.
Meme Stock Billionaire Ryan Cohen Builds Stake in China Tech Giant Alibaba
Just days after China said it would loosen its grip on tech giants such as Alibaba, reports indicated billionaire activist Ryan Cohen has built a multi-million stake.
Here's Why Rivian Shares Are Moving
Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading lower by 4.00% to $15.84 going into Thursday's close. Shares of companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector, including Rivian, are trading lower Thursday following strong jobless claims figures, which have added to concerns over a tight labor market. Per the Department of...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0