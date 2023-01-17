ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023

U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
Why YETI Holdings Shares Are Nosediving

YETI Holdings Inc YETI shares are trading lower by 8.43% to $41.40 after Cowen downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $47 price target. YETI shares may also be falling during Wednesday's session in sympathy with the broader market after U.S. retail sales slumped in December. Inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on U.S. economic growth.
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
$2.6M Bet On This Energy Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’

Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
What's Going On With Alcoa Stock After Hours?

Alcoa Corp AA shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported quarterly results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: Alcoa reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.65 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said fourth-quarter revenues declined 7% sequentially.
What's Going On With Peloton Stock

Peloton Interactive Inc PTON shares are trading lower by 5.00% to $10.54 Thursday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector, including Peloton, are trading lower Thursday following strong jobless claims figures, which have added to concerns over a tight labor market. Per the Department of Labor data...
Here's Why Rivian Shares Are Moving

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading lower by 4.00% to $15.84 going into Thursday's close. Shares of companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector, including Rivian, are trading lower Thursday following strong jobless claims figures, which have added to concerns over a tight labor market. Per the Department of...
