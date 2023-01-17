Read full article on original website
Paige Spiranac Announces ‘OnlyPaige’ Subscription Platform With Sizzling Photo
The former pro golfer will offer exclusive content to paid subscribers.
LIV Golf's TV Deal With CW Network Sparks Wave of Jokes
A wealth fund headed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman funds the tournament. Donald Trump has hosted several LIV Golf events at his resorts.
The CW to Add Golf (?!) as New Prez Attempts to 'Reengineer the Network'
Is this a taste of what the new, Nexstar-owned CW has to offer? The network has partnered with Saudi-backed LIV Golf to become LIV’s U.S. broadcast television and streaming home, as part of a multi-year agreement announced Thursday. As part of the deal, The CW will air 14 global LIV Golf League live events in 2023; weekend tourneys will air Saturdays and Sundays on The CW, and Fridays on The CW app. “Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience and add to the growing worldwide excitement for the league. With CW’s broadcasts and...
Saudi-Backed LIV Golf, After Search For U.S. TV Partner, Sets Multi-Year Deal With The CW
LIV Golf, a professional tour that launched last year with backing from the government of Saudi Arabia, has finally landed a U.S. TV deal. The tour signed a multi-year pact with the CW, helping the broadcast network move closer toward its goal of delivering more live sports. Nexstar Media Group acquired majority control of the CW last year, with former 50-50 partners Paramount Global and Warner Bros Discovery each retaining 12.5% stakes. The exclusive rights deal starts with the 2023 LIV season. The CW will air 14 of the tour’s events on weekends in 2023 and will stream them live on the...
msn.com
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement
Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
NASCAR updates underwear rule
There’s been a slight change the NASCAR rulebook for 2023; Underwear brand comments. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. There’s already been a few minor rule changes ahead of the new season. Back in December, NASCAR updated the rule book regarding chassis shims. They reduced the...
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna
ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith is issuing an apology after making comments about Rihanna.
World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news
Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestler
On Tuesday night, the wrestling world received devastating news when Ring of Honor star Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe, passed away. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," AEW owner Tony Khan announced. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until ...
Yardbarker
Commanders sale reportedly expected to happen soon with new favorite
Christmas could come in the spring for many fans of the Washington Commanders. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the sale of the Commanders expects to happen soon, possibly by March. Washington, D.C. native Josh Harris has emerged as the “most likely” candidate to purchase the Commanders. Harris...
Sports World Is Saddened By The Usain Bolt Update
The sporting world is feeling for former star sprinter Usain Bolt after he received some tough financial news. According to multiple reports, Bolt’s financial team noticed discrepancies in his account with Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). An account that held over ...
nexttv.com
How Bad Was It? NBC Lost 7% of Its Primetime Viewers in 2021-22, and Still Led Linear (Chart of the Day)
As media conglomerates led by Warner Bros. Discovery conduct terrorized, ashen-faced retreats from the free-flowing red ink of the Streaming Wars, they should keep this in mind: Linear will provide them no safe quarterly shelter. The latest distillation of 2021-22 primetime average audiences by major broadcast and cable networks, assembled...
CNET
Top 100 Channels Roundup: 6 Major Live TV Streaming Services Compared
New year, new budget. Deciding between cable and streaming may be on your plate, especially with the current economic environment. If you give up regular cable and switch to a live TV streaming service, it can be less expensive each month. They offer a much vaster selection of channels than an antenna, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change
It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Front Office Sports
