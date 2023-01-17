ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TVLine

The CW to Add Golf (?!) as New Prez Attempts to 'Reengineer the Network'

Is this a taste of what the new, Nexstar-owned CW has to offer? The network has partnered with Saudi-backed LIV Golf to become LIV’s U.S. broadcast television and streaming home, as part of a multi-year agreement announced Thursday. As part of the deal, The CW will air 14 global LIV Golf League live events in 2023; weekend tourneys will air Saturdays and Sundays on The CW, and Fridays on The CW app. “Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience and add to the growing worldwide excitement for the league. With CW’s broadcasts and...
Deadline

Saudi-Backed LIV Golf, After Search For U.S. TV Partner, Sets Multi-Year Deal With The CW

LIV Golf, a professional tour that launched last year with backing from the government of Saudi Arabia, has finally landed a U.S. TV deal. The tour signed a multi-year pact with the CW, helping the broadcast network move closer toward its goal of delivering more live sports. Nexstar Media Group acquired majority control of the CW last year, with former 50-50 partners Paramount Global and Warner Bros Discovery each retaining 12.5% stakes. The exclusive rights deal starts with the 2023 LIV season. The CW will air 14 of the tour’s events on weekends in 2023 and will stream them live on the...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement

Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
Racing News

NASCAR updates underwear rule

There’s been a slight change the NASCAR rulebook for 2023; Underwear brand comments. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. There’s already been a few minor rule changes ahead of the new season. Back in December, NASCAR updated the rule book regarding chassis shims. They reduced the...
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
The Comeback

World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news

Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestler

On Tuesday night, the wrestling world received devastating news when Ring of Honor star Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe, passed away. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," AEW owner Tony Khan announced. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until ...
Yardbarker

Commanders sale reportedly expected to happen soon with new favorite

Christmas could come in the spring for many fans of the Washington Commanders. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the sale of the Commanders expects to happen soon, possibly by March. Washington, D.C. native Josh Harris has emerged as the “most likely” candidate to purchase the Commanders. Harris...
The Spun

Sports World Is Saddened By The Usain Bolt Update

The sporting world is feeling for former star sprinter Usain Bolt after he received some tough financial news. According to multiple reports, Bolt’s financial team noticed discrepancies in his account with Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). An account that held over ...
CNET

Top 100 Channels Roundup: 6 Major Live TV Streaming Services Compared

New year, new budget. Deciding between cable and streaming may be on your plate, especially with the current economic environment. If you give up regular cable and switch to a live TV streaming service, it can be less expensive each month. They offer a much vaster selection of channels than an antenna, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
The Comeback

NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change

It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

