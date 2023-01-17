CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
01-03-09-19-34
(one, three, nine, nineteen, thirty-four)
Lotto
06-21-22-24-32-41
(six, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000
Lucky For Life
03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Play3 Day
9-2-5, WB: 7
(nine, two, five; WB: seven)
Play3 Night
7-0-6, WB: 2
(seven, zero, six; WB: two)
Play4 Day
0-3-6-3, WB: 1
(zero, three, six, three; WB: one)
Play4 Night
4-5-7-2, WB: 9
(four, five, seven, two; WB: nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
