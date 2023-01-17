ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

01-03-09-19-34

(one, three, nine, nineteen, thirty-four)

Lotto

06-21-22-24-32-41

(six, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000

Lucky For Life

03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18

(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Play3 Day

9-2-5, WB: 7

(nine, two, five; WB: seven)

Play3 Night

7-0-6, WB: 2

(seven, zero, six; WB: two)

Play4 Day

0-3-6-3, WB: 1

(zero, three, six, three; WB: one)

Play4 Night

4-5-7-2, WB: 9

(four, five, seven, two; WB: nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
wild941.com

These Florida Lottery Games Have Multiple Million Dollar Prizes Available

Who wants to be a millionaire? Did you raise your hand? Head down to the store and purchase one of the Gold Rush Doubler Lottery Games. The Florida Lottery just launched four new games and they range in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes. The $5 ticket offers 28 prizes of $1 million, and the $10 ticket offers eight prizes of $2 million. 36 new millionaires will be made from these scratch off tickets. If you purchase a $1 or $2 ticket, you have chance to win thousands.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida blocks high school African American studies class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi House OKs ban on minors' gender-confirming care

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House voted Thursday to ban gender-confirming care for minors, joining about a dozen other conservative states in trying to restrict health care access for young transgender people. Republican Rep. Nick Bain said in response to Democrats’ questions during a debate that he knows no examples of such surgeries being done on people younger than 18 in Mississippi. Bain, of Corinth, said some young transgender people have received hormone treatments in the state, but he did not know how many. He said the bill was filed because “there is a presence and a threat” of young people receiving medical procedures to transition from the gender they were assigned at birth. “To me, it sounds like a solution in search of a problem,” said Democratic Rep. Bryant Clark of Pickens.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Lands In The Top 5 For Most Expensive Eggs In The Country

No it’s not your imagination that’s causing your grocery bill to rise. While shopping at Publix we almost fainted when we saw this price of an every day item. According to a recent study by Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, Tampa Bay ranks Third highest egg prices in the country. According to Creative Loafing, shoppers in the Tampa Bay area are expected to pay an average of $6.27 for a dozen eggs. This is an 18% increase from last year. Tampa Bay is tied with San Francisco for price tag on eggs. Another Florida city is coughing up even more, Miami is expected to pay $6.67 for a dozen eggs.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN 690

Spring-like temperatures return to NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Days after morning lows were in the 20s, spring-like weather has returned to NE Florida. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s with some fog developing early Thursday....
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy