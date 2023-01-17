Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
$1M coming to Dickenson Co. in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grants
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $1 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants are coming to Dickenson County. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, an industrial site will soon be marketed to potential developers once construction is completed at the Red Onion Industrial Site. An AMLER grant of $869,584 will fund site preparation work to help recruit new business to Dickenson County.
$1.5 million grant to help Cardinal Glass add 75 jobs
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A glass plant in Church Hill will be able to expand and add 75 jobs over five years thanks in part to a $1.5 million federal infrastructure grant announced Tuesday. The Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to the First Utility District of Hawkins County will allow for the utility to […]
wcyb.com
Greenworks manufacturing plant opens in Morristown, expected to bring 150 jobs
MORRISTOWN, Tenn--A 180,000 square foot commercial center for manufacturing and engineering is now open in Morristown. In a new release, Greenworks Commercial said they are the leading provider of lithium-ion battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment. “I’m extremely proud that Greenworks chose Morristown/Hamblen County for its newest manufacturing plant,” said Hamblen...
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County Planning Commission approves convenience center relocation, holds on zoning amendment
JONESVILLE — A trash convenience center in the Jasper community will be moved, while a zoning provision for landfills in Lee County goes back to the drawing board. The county Planning Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a Board of Supervisors special use permit application to move an existing convenience center to a site in the Jasper community. The permit follows some community and official concerns that the current center along U.S. Route 23 has poor vehicle access and attracts dumping from people in neighboring counties.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Virginia candidates announce campaigns
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Two Washington County, Virginia Democrats launched their campaigns for the upcoming November election. Christina Clark Rehfuss announced she's running for the County Commissioner of Revenue. Rehfuss currently sits on the Planning Commission and Zoning Appeals Board in Washington County. Meanwhile, Julianne Miles announced she's running...
Kingsport Times-News
$750,000 state grant goes to Lonesome Pine Technology Park site
WISE — Development of a new site in the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park will see a $750,000 boost in progress. The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grant — one of 22 grants totaling $90 million — will go toward development of the Elam Farm site at the western end of the park, Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin said Tuesday.
wcyb.com
Mayor Shull: 'Kingsport moving forward' as Domtar resumes operations
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Operations have started again at the Domtar Kingsport Mill, after sitting idle for nearly three years. This, after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the plant from an uncoated fresh-sheet paper mill. A Domtar spokesperson told News 5, there are 180 employees at Domtar's...
wcyb.com
Hands-on learning: Kingsport Fire Department participating in technical rescue trainings
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Swift water rescue, structural collapse, trench rescue and rope awareness operations are just some of the skills a local team of firefighters will be brushing up on. Members of the Kingsport Fire Department Technical Rescue Team are getting a hands-on learning experience. "We've started technical...
Johnson City Press
Bridge work expected to extend into February
Work on the bridge over Boone Lake on U.S. Highway 11E/19W is behind schedule and likely will extend into February, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. An earlier projection had the work scheduled for completion in November.
Domtar’s Kingsport Mill resumes operation
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a two-year-long conversion project, Domtar’s Kingsport Mill is operational once again. The mill recently produced its first roll of 100% recycled containerboard, according to the company. The facility is expected to convert 660,000 tons of recovered fiber into recycled cardboard packaging each year. After Domtar idled the facility in April […]
wcyb.com
No filings in cryptocurrency lawsuit since July
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's been nearly two months since Washington County, Tennessee commissioners rejected a settlement with a controversial cryptocurrency mine, but not much is known about what the next step will be. "I've been wondering about what's going on or what the time frame is,” Telford resident...
DOJ: 3 people from East TN indicted in 'large-scale' heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy
ABINGDON, Va. — A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted a total of seven people as part of a large heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. Three of those people were from East Tennessee. The indictment said they planned to bring drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee....
wcyb.com
Domtar resumes operations in Kingsport after being idle for nearly 3 years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Domtar has has resumed operations at the Kingsport Mill after being idle for nearly three years. Workers recently produced the mill's first 100 percent recycled containerboard. This was after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the plant from an uncoated fresh-sheet paper mill. The...
Community icon receives award for 35 years of service
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A longtime employee of the Carver Recreation Center has been honored with a Tennessee Senate Proclamation Award. Herb Greenlee, director of the Carver Recreation Center, has been working for 35 years to make the center better for the community. Sen. Rusty Crowe presented the award to Greenlee last weekend at […]
wjhl.com
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Tennessee Lady Vols Wins...
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter asking for donations in honor of Betty White
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter is asking for donations in honor of Betty White on what would have been her 101st birthday. White died at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021. Tuesday is what would have been her 101st birthday. White...
wcyb.com
Johnson City Schools holds spelling bee for first time since 2019
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Schools held a spelling bee Wednesday for the first time since 2019. One student from each of the district's elementary and middle schools was selected to participate. The event took place at Liberty Bell Middle School. "It's an opportunity for us to...
Augusta Free Press
Multi-state heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy In Virginia, Tennessee broken up
A large-scale heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that brought drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee for redistribution has been broken up, and seven individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Abingdon. The four-count indictment was unsealed today following multiple arrests. Charged in the conspiracy...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
wcyb.com
Cracking down on speeding: cameras could be coming to Bristol, Virginia school zones
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Cracking down on speeding in high traffic areas, like Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, near Stonewall Jackson Elementary and Virginia Middle School, may soon become easier. Speed cameras could be coming to school zones in Bristol, Virginia. During a recent city council meeting, Bristol, Virginia...
