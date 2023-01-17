ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

wcyb.com

$1M coming to Dickenson Co. in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grants

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $1 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants are coming to Dickenson County. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, an industrial site will soon be marketed to potential developers once construction is completed at the Red Onion Industrial Site. An AMLER grant of $869,584 will fund site preparation work to help recruit new business to Dickenson County.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

$1.5 million grant to help Cardinal Glass add 75 jobs

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A glass plant in Church Hill will be able to expand and add 75 jobs over five years thanks in part to a $1.5 million federal infrastructure grant announced Tuesday. The Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to the First Utility District of Hawkins County will allow for the utility to […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
wcyb.com

Greenworks manufacturing plant opens in Morristown, expected to bring 150 jobs

MORRISTOWN, Tenn--A 180,000 square foot commercial center for manufacturing and engineering is now open in Morristown. In a new release, Greenworks Commercial said they are the leading provider of lithium-ion battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment. “I’m extremely proud that Greenworks chose Morristown/Hamblen County for its newest manufacturing plant,” said Hamblen...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lee County Planning Commission approves convenience center relocation, holds on zoning amendment

JONESVILLE — A trash convenience center in the Jasper community will be moved, while a zoning provision for landfills in Lee County goes back to the drawing board. The county Planning Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a Board of Supervisors special use permit application to move an existing convenience center to a site in the Jasper community. The permit follows some community and official concerns that the current center along U.S. Route 23 has poor vehicle access and attracts dumping from people in neighboring counties.
LEE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Washington County, Virginia candidates announce campaigns

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Two Washington County, Virginia Democrats launched their campaigns for the upcoming November election. Christina Clark Rehfuss announced she's running for the County Commissioner of Revenue. Rehfuss currently sits on the Planning Commission and Zoning Appeals Board in Washington County. Meanwhile, Julianne Miles announced she's running...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

$750,000 state grant goes to Lonesome Pine Technology Park site

WISE — Development of a new site in the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park will see a $750,000 boost in progress. The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grant — one of 22 grants totaling $90 million — will go toward development of the Elam Farm site at the western end of the park, Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin said Tuesday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Mayor Shull: 'Kingsport moving forward' as Domtar resumes operations

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Operations have started again at the Domtar Kingsport Mill, after sitting idle for nearly three years. This, after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the plant from an uncoated fresh-sheet paper mill. A Domtar spokesperson told News 5, there are 180 employees at Domtar's...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Bridge work expected to extend into February

Work on the bridge over Boone Lake on U.S. Highway 11E/19W is behind schedule and likely will extend into February, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. An earlier projection had the work scheduled for completion in November.
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

wcyb.com

No filings in cryptocurrency lawsuit since July

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's been nearly two months since Washington County, Tennessee commissioners rejected a settlement with a controversial cryptocurrency mine, but not much is known about what the next step will be. "I've been wondering about what's going on or what the time frame is,” Telford resident...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

WJHL

Community icon receives award for 35 years of service

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A longtime employee of the Carver Recreation Center has been honored with a Tennessee Senate Proclamation Award. Herb Greenlee, director of the Carver Recreation Center, has been working for 35 years to make the center better for the community. Sen. Rusty Crowe presented the award to Greenlee last weekend at […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest

Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Tennessee Lady Vols Wins...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City Schools holds spelling bee for first time since 2019

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Schools held a spelling bee Wednesday for the first time since 2019. One student from each of the district's elementary and middle schools was selected to participate. The event took place at Liberty Bell Middle School. "It's an opportunity for us to...
Augusta Free Press

Multi-state heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy In Virginia, Tennessee broken up

A large-scale heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that brought drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee for redistribution has been broken up, and seven individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Abingdon. The four-count indictment was unsealed today following multiple arrests. Charged in the conspiracy...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC

