Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

0-9-7-4, FB: 6

(zero, nine, seven, four; FB: six)

