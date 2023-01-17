ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Winning numbers drawn in 'DC 4 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 4 Midday” game were:

3-1-3-3

(three, one, three, three)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

