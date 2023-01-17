ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

4-3-8, FB: 8

(four, three, eight; FB: eight)

Shore News Network

Virginia woman wins $50k in Maryland Pick 5 lottery

During an extra trip back to Maryland this week, a Woodbridge, Virginia resident who regularly plays Pick 5 walked away with a $50,000 prize! For four evening drawings from December 31 to January 3, the lucky lady placed a $1 straight bet on the number 10916. Her visit to Maryland paid off in the Jan. 1 drawing. She explained that there is no significance to her winning number, yet she continues to play it a few times a month. When a friend called to inform her of her win, she was unaware that she had won. “I didn’t believe it,” said The post Virginia woman wins $50k in Maryland Pick 5 lottery appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
Tower

Youngkin Looking to Move the Commanders to Virginia

Amid the scandals that owner Dan Snyder is facing and the team’s recent failure to make the playoffs, a new topic of conservation has emerged around the Washington Commanders with rumors of potentially moving to Virginia. Bloomberg reported that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is looking to pitch to the Commanders’ ownership to move from their current stadium in Landover, Maryland. Youngkin is hoping to discuss the move more once the Commanders have been sold by their current owner Dan Snyder. Many government officials and other business personnel do not wish to associate with Snyder because of the numerous complaints that have surfaced regarding Snyder allegedly cultivating a toxic workplace culture. Reports are saying the Commanders may be sold for $7 billion or more and Youngkin is waiting to begin further discussions until this deal is made because he wants to mainly converse with the individual who will run the team for the foreseeable future.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

“I want to give back!” says lottery winner from Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Blacksburg Uber Driver just became the lucky winner of $100,000 from the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini became one of seven winners on Jan. 1. Houssini says he enjoys helping people in their everyday lives and tells lottery officials he hopes to use […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Millions in profits from lottery tickets in Mega Millions run

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Even though the winning ticket to the huge Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Virginia, the excitement did have a positive impact on Virginia. Virginia Lottery says the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began back in October generated an estimated $28.9 million in profits.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Plant nixed by Youngkin would have been in Southside Virginia

A gigantic Ford facility that Governor Glenn Youngkin shot down last month would have been built here in Southside Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch this week quoted several Democratic state lawmakers in confirming the would-be location for the $3.5 billion plant as the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Sources told...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A fund created during the pandemic to help prevent evictions in Kentucky is not taking new applicants after this week. The state’s Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund has provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households since it launched in February 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
Virginia Mercury

Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians

By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Virginia H.S. basketball highlights (1/17/23)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from Tuesday’s action of high school basketball in Virginia. No. 18 Georgetown Prep at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Boys) After trailing by seven at the half, the Saints went on a 27-7 run in the third quarter, getting a much needed win over Georgetown Prep 60-51. No. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

What Happened to All Those Promises to Defend Virginia’s Heritage?

By Donald Smith. This was first published in Bacon’s Rebellion and is shared here by permission.  Many Bacon’s Rebellion readers — me included — worry that Virginia’s history is being erased and scourged and its heroes demeaned. The November 2021 state elections gave us cause for cheer. During his campaign, Glenn Youngkin indicated that he would stand […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Parks in Virginia, Maryland to start culling deer this month

Deer management, or herd culling, is scheduled to start in late January for several national parks and historic battlefields in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Park Service. The deer management will start Jan. 30 and continue through April 30 at Catoctin Mountain Park; the Antietam and Monocacy national...
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
