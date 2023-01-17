Read full article on original website
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons
An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
Central NY bar that focused almost exclusively on New York craft beers is closing
Skaneateles, N.Y. — At Finger Lakes on Tap, you can tour the state, glass by glass. Of its 60 taps, at least 50 pour New York craft beers. But the seven-year-old bar at 35 Fennell St. in Skaneateles won’t be around much longer: Owner Tom Ierardi announced this weekend that he’s closing the bar when his lease expires in April.
Ithaca’s Regal Cinemas to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September. The parent company of the second largest theater chain in the United States cited economic losses from the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason. WHCU reached out to Regal’s corporate offices for a hard date on when the Ithaca location would close but has not heard back.
2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close nationally
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
New Binghamton Fire Department Headquarters Expected to Open Soon
The city of Binghamton's newly-constructed Court Street fire station should be operational before spring. Fire trucks and other department vehicles were observed at the facility this week as the 20,000-square-foot structure is being prepared for use. City firefighters were getting acclimated to how things will work in their future home.
Endicott Planning Board OKs Kmart Plaza Redevelopment Project
A Vermont company's plan to establish a warehouse operation inside a former store building at the old Endicott Plaza has received approval. The Endicott planning board has voted in favor of a special use permit sought by Green Mountain Electric Supply. The Kmart store between Vestal and Harrison avenues has...
Plan to Develop Apartments in Binghamton Office Building On Hold
A proposal to convert most of a downtown Binghamton office tower into dozens of apartments won't be moving forward in the near future. James Slocum of Conklin has outlined a plan for the building at 59 Court Street for an 87-bedroom project that would include 66 dwelling units. Slocum presented...
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
Lupo’s S&S Char Pit Closure: Owners Contemplate New Direction
As Binghamton-area spiedie lovers express disappointment by the sudden shutdown of Lupo's S&S Char Pit, the operators of the business are evaluating their options for the property. During a live radio interview Wednesday, Steve Lupo told WNBF News: "There's certainly nothing good about closing a business or a restaurant." The...
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Ever Wonder What Happened To Oakdale Mall’s Aladdin’s Castle?
It seems like every time that I drive by the Oakdale Mall/Oakdale Commons in Johnson City, something new is happening outside. I think it's fantastic that the Mall/Commons is coming back to life after it looked like it would be left for dead. Recently, I was at the Mall/Commons for...
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
One of CNY’s last JCPenney stores to close; here’s when liquidation sale will start
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of Central New York’s last remaining JCPenney stores is closing after nearly half a century in business. J.C. Penney Co. confirmed in an email to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard on Wednesday that its store in Oswego will close by May.
90 Minutes From Binghamton Is The Ultimate Vacation Getaway
Is it too early to start planning for a summer vacation? I think this is the perfect time to do so. Since I have an RV at a Northeast Pennsylvania campground, that is my vacation, so I'm already set. What will be looking for in a vacation this year? Maybe...
Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in
People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York
Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
