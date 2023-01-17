ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September. The parent company of the second largest theater chain in the United States cited economic losses from the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason. WHCU reached out to Regal’s corporate offices for a hard date on when the Ithaca location would close but has not heard back.

