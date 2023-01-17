ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 The Hawk

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons

An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s Regal Cinemas to close

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September. The parent company of the second largest theater chain in the United States cited economic losses from the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason. WHCU reached out to Regal’s corporate offices for a hard date on when the Ithaca location would close but has not heard back.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
ITHACA, NY
Big Frog 104

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
ITHACA, NY
wrvo.org

Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in

People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
SYRACUSE, NY
95.3 Big Kat

These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York

Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy