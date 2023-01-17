Students wear pink for Jefferson County 13-year-old shot by brother

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Students and staff at Jefferson County Middle School and across the district wore pink on Tuesday to show support for 13-year-old A’Rhianna.

A’Rhianna was shot by her brother, 17-year-old Anthony Maurice Mincey on Thursday, Jan. 12 at their grandparents’ home on Academy Drive in Louisville. Mincey faces a slew of charges including cruelty to a child and reckless conduct.

The Jefferson County School District tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that they are continuing to host community outreach events “to seek solutions to improve our community by helping our youth.”

Investigators believe at this time that the incident was an accident while posing for a TikTok video.

As of late Friday, A’Rhianna was in critical condition. Her current condition is unknown at this time. The Sheriff’s Office says that Mincey was released from jail on $12,000 bond on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.