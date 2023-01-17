ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, GA

Students wear pink for Jefferson County 13-year-old shot by brother

By Joey Gill
WJBF
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Students and staff at Jefferson County Middle School and across the district wore pink on Tuesday to show support for 13-year-old A’Rhianna.

A’Rhianna was shot by her brother, 17-year-old Anthony Maurice Mincey on Thursday, Jan. 12 at their grandparents’ home on Academy Drive in Louisville. Mincey faces a slew of charges including cruelty to a child and reckless conduct.

Brother arrested for shooting 13-year-old sister in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County School District tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that they are continuing to host community outreach events “to seek solutions to improve our community by helping our youth.”

Investigators believe at this time that the incident was an accident while posing for a TikTok video.

As of late Friday, A’Rhianna was in critical condition. Her current condition is unknown at this time. The Sheriff’s Office says that Mincey was released from jail on $12,000 bond on Sunday.

WJBF

