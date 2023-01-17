Ring, the maker of the popular doorbell camera, may soon offer an automated drone camera to patrol your home while you're away. According to their website, the "always on" indoor camera "can move around it when you're away" - it can do this because the camera is attached to a miniature flying drone that uses navigation sensors to patrol your house while you're away. The drone was designed to offer peace of mind through a guard-like patrolling that can be set up to wander your home while you're away.

