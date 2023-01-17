ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police: victim in deadly shooting led officers on short chase

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on a report of a person down in the roadway. When they arrived, they didn’t find anyone, but saw a vehicle driving erratically away from the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case

An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. DEA issues Indiana drug warning. DEA warns about drugs laced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police arrest suspect after woman injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man in connection with a Sunday night shooting that injured a woman on Indy’s east side. Tyrone Bostick, 21, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to jail records. Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, officers with IMPD East […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man sentenced to 16 years for 2021 motel drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to a decade and a half in federal prison for distributing drugs and possessing multiple firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis. On May 11, 2021 , Eugene Theard, 45, became a target of an investigation after he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former Brown County clerk accused of stealing office supplies faces 2 felony counts

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A former county clerk’s sticky fingers filched office supplies in the waning days of her term, landing her in legal trouble again, police say. Former Brown County Clerk Kathy L. Smith faces two felony counts after being accused of stealing office supplies and other items totaling more than $1,000. Smith is charged with theft and official misconduct.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Beech Grove police arrested Shane Osborne, 45, on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His son appeared on “On Patrol: Live,” a reality TV show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
BEECH GROVE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion OB/GYN under investigation

The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." DEA warns about drugs laced with deadly, Narcan-resistant animal tranquilizer Xylazine. Indiana patient’s rights. What you should know about your rights...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Whitfields: Indy Police Acted “Sadistically, Brutally” In Their Son’s Death

INDIANAPOLIS — About three dozen people showed up in the rain and cold Monday afternoon to rally in support of the parents of Herman Whitfield III. He is the man who died while in police custody back in April 2022. While having a mental health crisis, Whitfield was tased by IMPD officers who then cuffed him, and sat on top of him until he died. The coroner said Whitfield died of cardiac arrest from being tased and then held in a prone position by the officers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

