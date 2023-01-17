The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.

WETUMPKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO