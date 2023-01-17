Read full article on original website
WSFA
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
WSFA
Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 11 homicide investigation. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. Authorities said Tolliver was found with fatal injuries last Wednesday in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
WSFA
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eleven years after the discovery of her skull and bones, Opelika police have finally identified a little girl known only as Baby Jane Doe. On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced it had worked with a DNA company, Othram Labs, to produce a comprehensive DNA profile identifying Baby Jane Doe.
Weekend shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
One man is dead, and another is jailed following a weekend shooting in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded at 2:48 p.m. to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue on a report of a person shot. Lewis Woodall, 58, was...
Opelika Police set to reveal significant update in Baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A significant update in Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is slated to be announced Thursday by Opelika police. The community may finally hear who investigators believe the little girl is, what happened to her, and who they allege is responsible. We may finally be able to speak Baby Jane Doe’s true […]
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Murder in Narrow Lane Road Shooting
Montgomery police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on Narrow Lane Road. Police say they have charged 29-year-old Brandon Taylor of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver of Montgomery. Tolliver was shot in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on...
19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Wetumpka Investigators await Autopsy Results after Death of Chris Teeter
While the Wetumpka Police Department awaits findings from an autopsy regarding a death in the parking lot of Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas Saturday morning, a Celebration of Life has been announced for the deceased. Christopher Teeter, 50, of Hope Hull had left the bar after midnight Saturday morning....
Wetumpka Herald
Little Bit of Texas death under investigation
The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
WSFA
Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice recently announced. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in August. Following each carjacking,...
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
WSFA
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
WSFA
One dead in Barbour County wreck
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A southwest Georgia man was identified as the fatal victim in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday in Barbour County. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 3:40 a.m. on January 18, a 1996 Kenworth tractor-trailer crashed into the rear-end of a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
WSFA
State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
WSFA
Delays, I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Chantilly Parkway caused delays for morning commuters. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m., just past exit 11, the exit to Chantilly Parkway. The crash blocked the right shoulder at this time.
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
alreporter.com
“It seems like no one wants to help” family members of incarcerated individuals
When Tabitha Tennant was informed that her brother Shaun, an incarcerated man at Staton Correctional Facility, was dying of cancer in a Montgomery hospital, she and her mother had already been refused the chance to see him and told by correctional staff the day before that his condition was not critical.
