Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 11 homicide investigation. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. Authorities said Tolliver was found with fatal injuries last Wednesday in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eleven years after the discovery of her skull and bones, Opelika police have finally identified a little girl known only as Baby Jane Doe. On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced it had worked with a DNA company, Othram Labs, to produce a comprehensive DNA profile identifying Baby Jane Doe.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Weekend shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed

One man is dead, and another is jailed following a weekend shooting in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded at 2:48 p.m. to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue on a report of a person shot. Lewis Woodall, 58, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Murder in Narrow Lane Road Shooting

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on Narrow Lane Road. Police say they have charged 29-year-old Brandon Taylor of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver of Montgomery. Tolliver was shot in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Wetumpka Investigators await Autopsy Results after Death of Chris Teeter

While the Wetumpka Police Department awaits findings from an autopsy regarding a death in the parking lot of Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas Saturday morning, a Celebration of Life has been announced for the deceased. Christopher Teeter, 50, of Hope Hull had left the bar after midnight Saturday morning....
WETUMPKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Little Bit of Texas death under investigation

The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice recently announced. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in August. Following each carjacking,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
CALERA, AL
WSFA

One dead in Barbour County wreck

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A southwest Georgia man was identified as the fatal victim in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday in Barbour County. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 3:40 a.m. on January 18, a 1996 Kenworth tractor-trailer crashed into the rear-end of a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Delays, I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Chantilly Parkway caused delays for morning commuters. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m., just past exit 11, the exit to Chantilly Parkway. The crash blocked the right shoulder at this time.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree

Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
AUBURN, AL

