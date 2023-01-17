ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Commanders sale reportedly expected to happen soon with new favorite

Christmas could come in the spring for many fans of the Washington Commanders. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the sale of the Commanders expects to happen soon, possibly by March. Washington, D.C. native Josh Harris has emerged as the “most likely” candidate to purchase the Commanders. Harris...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Commanders Bidders Told Owner Dan Snyder to Sell Controlling Stake

Dan Snyder hasn’t officially said how much of the Washington Commanders — or even if — he will sell. The half-dozen bidders, however, have been told that Snyder plans to offload enough to clear the way for a new controlling owner, a person with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Bezos Rumor

Earlier this week, the football world learned that billionaire Jeff Bezos never put in a bid for the Washington Commanders. Not long later, a report emerged suggested Dan Snyder wouldn't sell to Bezos even if he did make an offer. "Not only was I told Bezos didn’t submit a bid, I’ve had people tell ...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Will Jeff Bezos eventually bid on the Commanders?

In the days after Commanders owner Daniel Snyder made clear his interest in exploring all options when it comes to selling the team, it seemed inevitable that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos would make a bid for the team. To date, he hasn’t. So will he?. After news emerged over...
SEATTLE, WA
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Yardbarker

Could Commanders return to RFK Stadium site following sale?

If Dan Snyder decides to sell the Washington Commanders, a return to the nation’s capital could be in the cards. Snyder has struggled to secure a new stadium. Officials from the surrounding DMV area have balked at Snyder’s attempt, including Washington, D.C., the Commanders’ preferred location for their next stadium.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Vince McMahon Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, executive chairman of WWE Vince McMahon reportedly reached a financial settlement with a woman who accused him of rape. According to a report from the Washington Post, McMahon agreed to a settlement with a former wrestling referee who accused him of raping her in 1986. The ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wink Martindale's Announcement

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, New York Giants defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale made his future NFL plans clear. He's happy as the defensive coordinator for the Giants and doesn't envision himself leaving just yet. Martindale said he doesn't view his current job as a "stepping stone" for a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy