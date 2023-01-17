ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Lottery

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

DC 2 Evening

2-5

(two, five)

DC 2 Midday

3-7

(three, seven)

DC 3 Evening

8-9-2

(eight, nine, two)

DC 3 Midday

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

DC 4 Evening

4-0-1-1

(four, zero, one, one)

DC 4 Midday

3-1-3-3

(three, one, three, three)

DC 5 Evening

7-8-5-4-9

(seven, eight, five, four, nine)

DC 5 Midday

7-9-9-2-3

(seven, nine, nine, two, three)

Lucky For Life

03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18

(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000

