DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
DC 2 Evening
2-5
(two, five)
DC 2 Midday
3-7
(three, seven)
DC 3 Evening
8-9-2
(eight, nine, two)
DC 3 Midday
4-0-9
(four, zero, nine)
DC 4 Evening
4-0-1-1
(four, zero, one, one)
DC 4 Midday
3-1-3-3
(three, one, three, three)
DC 5 Evening
7-8-5-4-9
(seven, eight, five, four, nine)
DC 5 Midday
7-9-9-2-3
(seven, nine, nine, two, three)
Lucky For Life
03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
Comments / 0