wccsradio.com
LINDA (SHIRLEY) DONAHUE, 70
Linda Jean (Shirley) Donahue, 70, of Homer City, PA passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe, PA. The daughter of Edward P. and Luella I. (Hair) Shirley, she was born June 25, 1952, in Indiana, PA. Linda graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of...
wccsradio.com
LOUIS CALVETTI, 89
Louis M. Calvetti, 89 of Indiana, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born on July 23, 1933 in Clune to the late Louis Emelio and Sophia Cecelia (Sledzik) Calvetti. Louis graduated from Elders Ridge High school in 1951 and then proudly served in the...
wccsradio.com
RICHARD L. CAMPBELL, 91
Richard L. “Dick” Campbell, 91 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. He was born December 09, 1931 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Dean Campbell and Nellie (George) Campbell. Dick was a graduate of Indiana...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY SHERIFFS RECEIVE COMMUNITY SERVICE HONOR
The Indiana County Sheriffs were recently recognized by a law enforcement publication for the office’s community outreach efforts. Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock, his deputies and the office staff were recognized by LAW Publications as one of seven different agencies to receive their “Excellence in Community Engagement” award, which recognizes those doing more to improve their communities through interactive and innovative community events and programs.
wccsradio.com
FORMER WDAD DJ, EPISCOPAL REVEREND PASSES
A former WDAD disc jockey who also was a reverend in the Episcopal church has passed away. The Reverend Rodgers Taylor “Rodge” Wood passed away last Friday at the age 89. Before entering the priesthood, Wood was the host of “Rodge’s Garage” at WDAD, and also served as a weatherman at WJAC in Johnstown. He was named a rector of the Christ Episcopal Church in the North Hills from 1981 to his retirement in 1999. Before that, he was a rector at St. Phillip’s Church in Moon Township. He also served as a chaplain to a group of men that were serving life sentences at Western Penitentiary. He also served for two years in the U.S. Army.
wccsradio.com
IUP SIGNS DUAL ADMISSION AGREEMENT WITH HACC
IUP has signed another dual admission agreement with Harrisburg Area Community College. Under the terms of the agreement, students enrolled at HACC who plan on completing a bachelor’s degree at IUP will be given automatic acceptance to IUP pending successfully completing all admissions requirements. Students will also receive enhanced counseling, advising and transition support services from both schools, and HACC students accepted into the program will have full access to IUP’s resources, including housing, dining, the Co-Op store, the IUP libraries and IUP events and activities.
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Center Township. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 sent the Homer City Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to 1740 Old Route 119 for a reported two vehicle accident. Chief Terry Gardner explained how the accident happened.
wccsradio.com
DOROTHY J. HALMES, 97
Dorothy J. Halmes, 97, of Coral, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home. The daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Popiesz) Halmes, she was born May 11, 1925, in Coral, PA. After graduating from Homer City High School in 1942, Dorothy moved to...
wccsradio.com
HARASSMENT CHARGES FILED AGAINST GREENSBURG MAN
State police have charged a Greensburg man with harassment after an incident Monday morning. Troopers say 74-year-old Glen David Oeler made several outgoing calls to-or-from the Westmoreland County Jail with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person, namely his ex-spouse, who was identified only as a 67-year-old woman from Penn Run. They say Oeler called the woman twice per day between January 12 and 16 after being told not to contact her, which violated Section 2709 subsection A-3 of the PA Crimes Code.
wccsradio.com
MORE CALLS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS REPORTED ON MONDAY
Emergency crews were busy on Monday with several different calls. Along with the vehicle crash near Blairsville that we reported in our newscast, Indiana Firefighters were dispatched to the 00 block of Mary Ellens Place in the Chevy Chase section of White Township at 12:17 PM. Crews were cancelled en route after it was determined that there was no brush fire. Officials said in a Facebook post that a homeowner was burning outside of a home when the fire grew large and “out of control”. The homeowner initially called 911 and requested assistance, but called a few minutes later to report it out and requested crews check the area.
wccsradio.com
DOWNTOWN INDIANA, INDIANA COUNTY CHAMBER ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce has secured an agreement to bring Downtown Indiana, Incorporated into a partnership arrangement. According to a news release, the agreement officially took effect on January 1st, with efforts to unite the two organizations going on since the fall of 2021. Chamber president Mark Hillard...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
Indiana Borough Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a theft that happened in late December in the borough. Police were called out to the Dollar General store in the 400 Block of South Seventh Street for a reported theft. It was discovered that someone entered the store, changed their jacket while inside, took items off the store shelves and left without paying for any of the items.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES SAFETY SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH INDIANA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council approved a new school safety agreement for the Indiana School District. The agreement, which was approved by the Indiana School Board earlier this month, will give Indiana Borough Police the authority to respond to calls in all six Indiana School District schools, according to Chief Justin Schawl.
wccsradio.com
IUP TEAMS TANGLE WITH CLARION TONIGHT
The IUP basketball teams take the court at the KCAC this evening for a doubleheader against Clarion. The IUP women have lost three games in a row after starting the season 11-0. IUP is 6-3 in the PSAC. They were beaten by 20 points at UPJ on Saturday. Clarion is 3-11 and 3-6 in the PSAC.
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT
Two people from Indiana face charges of simple assault and harassment for an incident early Sunday morning. Police say they were dispatched at 12:04 AM to a home in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street for a reported disturbance. An identified victim was knocked to the ground and hit in the face numerous times by 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales and 23-year-old Fuqualee Seales. The incidents allegedly stemmed from a dispute over some dogs. A criminal complaint charging the Seales’ was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
wccsradio.com
PORTAGE OT WIN OVER UNITED HIGHLIGHTS WEDNESDAY ACTION
The two top teams in the Heritage Conference met last night in Armagh as United and Portage clashed. Both were 8-0 in the conference coming into the game, and they put on quite a show. Portage led the entire first half, but United put on a 9-0 run early in the second half to take the lead, which they extended to 10 in a 27-14 third quarter. United led 51-44 entering the fourth quarter before Portage stormed back to retake the lead. The Lions’ Dylan Dishong hit a clutch three-point buzzer beater to force overtime.
wccsradio.com
UNITED MARCHING BAND MEMBERS GET INVITE FROM PENNS MANOR FOR DISNEY TRIP
After having the trip cancelled due to an investigation into possible embezzlement of the United Band Boosters funds, the band will be able to go to Walt Disney World after all. The trip and all affiliated fundraising was stopped after United School District Acting Superintendent Charles Koren was notified of...
wccsradio.com
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY TO CLOSE FOR 2023
One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.
wccsradio.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FOOTBALL FOR JANUARY 16
The Indiana girls took care of Plum last night, 67-37 as Katie Kovalchick poured in a career-high 28 points and Eve Fiala and Bella Antonacci each scored 12. The win gives Indiana a 10-4 overall record, and 6-0 in 5A Section 1. Coach Otto Peterson says it’s good to win...
