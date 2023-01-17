A former WDAD disc jockey who also was a reverend in the Episcopal church has passed away. The Reverend Rodgers Taylor “Rodge” Wood passed away last Friday at the age 89. Before entering the priesthood, Wood was the host of “Rodge’s Garage” at WDAD, and also served as a weatherman at WJAC in Johnstown. He was named a rector of the Christ Episcopal Church in the North Hills from 1981 to his retirement in 1999. Before that, he was a rector at St. Phillip’s Church in Moon Township. He also served as a chaplain to a group of men that were serving life sentences at Western Penitentiary. He also served for two years in the U.S. Army.

