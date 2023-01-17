A horde of volunteers manhandled 450 yards of sand and debris deposited in homes and backyards in Los Osos—that's 40 to 50 dump trucks full. Thank God for community members who care about their neighbors, because the residents of Vista Court in Los Osos would probably still be suffocating under a mountain of mud without them. After a mudslide inundated the homes in Vista de Oro on Jan. 9 and someone put out a call for help on the Support Los Osos Facebook page on Jan. 10, volunteers showed up en masse with shovels and wheelbarrows. Community members donated food, offered up temporary housing, and helped older residents fill out paperwork. A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars to help with things like storage and moving expenses.

LOS OSOS, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO