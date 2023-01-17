Read full article on original website
TH Estate Wines to close, owners Jennifer, Terry Hoage retiring
Couple announces retirement after 20-year career in the Paso Robles wine industry. – After 20 years immersed in the wine industry and Paso Robles community, TH Estate Wines owners Jennifer and Terry Hoage are retiring and closing TH Estate Wines. Jennifer and Terry Hoage started their journey in the wine...
New Times
San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning
They say that a person trapped in quicksand sinks more rapidly the more they wildly thrash about. I am reminded of the government of San Francisco and its prevailing policies toward business, crime and the homeless. A recent piece in The New York Times, "What Comes Next for the Most...
Santa Barbara Independent
South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors
South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
RV fire in Santa Maria leaves three hurt
A fire broke out in an RV parked at a Santa Maria construction site early Tuesday morning, leaving three people hurt.
New Times
SLO County's true disaster
A horde of volunteers manhandled 450 yards of sand and debris deposited in homes and backyards in Los Osos—that's 40 to 50 dump trucks full. Thank God for community members who care about their neighbors, because the residents of Vista Court in Los Osos would probably still be suffocating under a mountain of mud without them. After a mudslide inundated the homes in Vista de Oro on Jan. 9 and someone put out a call for help on the Support Los Osos Facebook page on Jan. 10, volunteers showed up en masse with shovels and wheelbarrows. Community members donated food, offered up temporary housing, and helped older residents fill out paperwork. A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars to help with things like storage and moving expenses.
CA Mid-State Fair announces 'Vegas' theme for 2023
California Mid-State Fair officials have chosen a theme for 2023, announcing the tagline "Shake, Rattle, & Roll!"
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Avila Beach woman who died in flood remembered as loving, strong and ‘feisty’
Karen Buccat got to the Port San Luis Pier in Avila Beach at 4 a.m. on Jan. 9 — she needed to make sure the fish at Buccat Fish, a family business owned by her brother, were able to stay alive during the expected storm. That’s just one example...
Red Light Roundup 01/09 – 01/15/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 09, 2023. 00:52— Javier...
syvnews.com
The Ballard Inn opens new restaurant 'Plume' for dining, introduces new chef
The Ballard Inn's new restaurant concept — dubbed "Plume" — is now open to diners, this time under the leadership of executive chef and local resident Bailey Smith, who brings to the table "intentional" house-made cooking. “There’s purpose behind our food preparation and our selection of specific ingredients,...
syvnews.com
Local animal sanctuary trying to find homes for 12 puppies
Volunteer Julie Crutcher, who's worked with Shadow's Fund, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping senior dogs labeled as pit bulls and others that are often passed over for adoption, said the group has met an especially difficult challenge. They have 12 puppies from one litter that are...
Arroyo Grande declares local emergency due to storm. Here’s what that means
The state of emergency will be in effect for the next week, the city said.
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
winespectator.com
Folly Follows Flood in Paso Robles Wine Country
The ongoing heavy rain and flooding in California has been national news this month, with at least 19 deaths and damages now expected to exceed $30 billion. It’s been a soggy start to the new year for winemakers, but most vineyards and wineries should escape the floods largely unscathed.
'All clear' given following police activity in Santa Barbara
People were asked to avoid part of Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara Thursday due to police activity.
Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel
The rain may be coming to an end but displaced families in Orcutt are still in search of new homes. The post Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd
A eucalyptus tree fell on Carrillo Blvd, early Wednesday morning The post Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast communities continue to deal with post-storm recovery
Some Central Coast communities are still continuing to deal with post-storm recovery. The city of Arroyo Grande has assigned a liaison to assist Arroyo Grande residents affected by the recent storms.
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Watch Vandenberg loudly launch first SpaceX rocket of 2023 after multiple delays
The rocket launch could be heard in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
