Santa Maria, CA

New Times

San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning

They say that a person trapped in quicksand sinks more rapidly the more they wildly thrash about. I am reminded of the government of San Francisco and its prevailing policies toward business, crime and the homeless. A recent piece in The New York Times, "What Comes Next for the Most...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors

South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
New Times

SLO County's true disaster

A horde of volunteers manhandled 450 yards of sand and debris deposited in homes and backyards in Los Osos—that's 40 to 50 dump trucks full. Thank God for community members who care about their neighbors, because the residents of Vista Court in Los Osos would probably still be suffocating under a mountain of mud without them. After a mudslide inundated the homes in Vista de Oro on Jan. 9 and someone put out a call for help on the Support Los Osos Facebook page on Jan. 10, volunteers showed up en masse with shovels and wheelbarrows. Community members donated food, offered up temporary housing, and helped older residents fill out paperwork. A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars to help with things like storage and moving expenses.
LOS OSOS, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/09 – 01/15/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 09, 2023. 00:52— Javier...
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

The Ballard Inn opens new restaurant 'Plume' for dining, introduces new chef

The Ballard Inn's new restaurant concept — dubbed "Plume" — is now open to diners, this time under the leadership of executive chef and local resident Bailey Smith, who brings to the table "intentional" house-made cooking. “There’s purpose behind our food preparation and our selection of specific ingredients,...
BALLARD, CA
syvnews.com

Local animal sanctuary trying to find homes for 12 puppies

Volunteer Julie Crutcher, who's worked with Shadow's Fund, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping senior dogs labeled as pit bulls and others that are often passed over for adoption, said the group has met an especially difficult challenge. They have 12 puppies from one litter that are...
SANTA MARIA, CA
winespectator.com

Folly Follows Flood in Paso Robles Wine Country

The ongoing heavy rain and flooding in California has been national news this month, with at least 19 deaths and damages now expected to exceed $30 billion. It’s been a soggy start to the new year for winemakers, but most vineyards and wineries should escape the floods largely unscathed.
PASO ROBLES, CA
