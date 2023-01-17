The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) wants customers to know that there will be a scheduled water outage for Tuesday, January 24th, from 8 am until 5 pm. LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO