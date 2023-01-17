ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
WYSH AM 1380

LaFollette Utilities Board announces planned water outage for Jan. 24

The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) wants customers to know that there will be a scheduled water outage for Tuesday, January 24th, from 8 am until 5 pm. LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63.
WATE

Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
WBIR

Boyd: Downtown stadium will start to rise from ground in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Look for parts of the downtown multi-use stadium to start sprouting from its Old City site in the coming months. That's according to Tennessee Smokies owner Randy Boyd as he looks ahead at 2023. It'll be a crucial year for construction as the estimated $100 million project finally begins to take shape above ground.
wvlt.tv

Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
WBIR

