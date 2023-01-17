Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knoxville highway bypass proposal to alleviate traffic gaining support
The Knox County Commission has passed a resolution to encourage the Tennessee Department of Transportation to consider constructing a highway bypass around Knoxville to help reduce traffic congestion.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
WATE
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
wvlt.tv
Bystander performs CPR on badly injured children in fatal Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the midst of a hectic scene on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville, a man who was on an afternoon motorcycle ride went out of his way to help a child in need. A fatal crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams on Tuesday afternoon,...
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
Residents report water leak at Knoxville apartment building with many previously reported issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Queen Funchess has lived at Summit Towers for the last 15 years, but right now, she said it's a struggle. "One minute I have water, then I go back again and I don't have water. No water pressure or anything," she said. Funchess lives on the...
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
WYSH AM 1380
LaFollette Utilities Board announces planned water outage for Jan. 24
The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) wants customers to know that there will be a scheduled water outage for Tuesday, January 24th, from 8 am until 5 pm. LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63.
Cumberland Ave. developer files for demolition permits for many buildings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Developers have filed requests for demolition permits on many properties along Cumberland Avenue, including many properties from the location of Hanna's Cafe down to the Shell gas station down the road. The requests show that buildings are expected to be demolished from the top, down using...
1 dead, children fighting for their lives after SUV hit by drag race on Magnolia Ave
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
Woman’s dog wakes her up in Knoxville house fire
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Fountain City area north of Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
Witness who performed CPR on child describes Magnolia Ave crash
The deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue has left lasting affects on several who were not in the cars.
WBIR
Snow in the mountains of East TN
Must have a 4 wheel drive vehicle to access trails. Morgan/Cumberland counties Credit: Cookie Jones.
WATE
Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
Boyd: Downtown stadium will start to rise from ground in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Look for parts of the downtown multi-use stadium to start sprouting from its Old City site in the coming months. That's according to Tennessee Smokies owner Randy Boyd as he looks ahead at 2023. It'll be a crucial year for construction as the estimated $100 million project finally begins to take shape above ground.
'It was very scary' | Newport Grammar School reopens after storm rips off roof, hurts several students
NEWPORT, Tenn. — At Newport Grammar School, Principal Dustin Morrow said dealing with the unexpected is part of the job. His team adapted to teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic. They shifted around as construction projects began. Then, strong wind gusts during severe weather ripped off the school's new roof.
'What if these were one of my kids' | Man meets young girl after helping save her in fatal crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a man was heading down East Magnolia Avenue when he said he saw a major crash that killed a man and injured five people, including two children. Davey Spurgeon captured the moments leading up to the impact on his helmet camera. He jumped into...
wvlt.tv
Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0