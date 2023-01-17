ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

