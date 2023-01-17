Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday. Andrew Baker, a spokesman for Evergy, said scam callers are fraudulently claiming to be representatives of Evergy and are telling customers that they need to send money through the app “Cash App” to avoid their power being shut off. Baker said these calls do not originate from Evergy, and that customers can verify a legitimate call from Evergy by contacting the Customer Contact Center.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO