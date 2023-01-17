Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It’s the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
cowboystatedaily.com
Child Marriage Bill Survives But Some Argue Restricting Teen Marriage Is Removing Freedoms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill forbidding the issuance of state marriage licenses to minors ages 15 and younger survived its first debate in the Wyoming House of Representatives with a 36-27 vote of approval. House Bill 7, which would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Gets Another Win As Committee Strikes Down Bill Changing How Vacancies Are Filled
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A committee of the Wyoming Legislature rejected a bill Wednesday that would have changed the way political vacancies are filled. It was another win for the platform of new Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who advocated against the bill. House Bill...
svinews.com
Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions
JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
cowboystatedaily.com
From Chicken-Roping To Ax-Throwing, Lawmakers Debate New Class Of Liquor License For Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alcohol can be an economic driver, but debate over how increasing its availability can impact Wyoming communities took over the Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday morning. The discussion focused in on Senate File 12,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Facing ‘Clear And Present Danger’ From Anti-Coal Policies, Wyoming Lawmakers OK More Money To Sue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously passed an amendment to a bill that will give Gov. Mark Gordon more flexibility in litigating over coal plant closure cases. In 2021, Wyoming lawmakers passed a $1.2 million appropriation...
Douglas Budget
Bill would ban the use of abortion medications in Wyoming
CHEYENNE—A bill to restrict the circulation and use of abortion medications is up for consideration again this session as Wyoming’s abortion ban continues to be litigated in court. Under Senate File 109, no person would legally be allowed to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use” any...
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime
Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
foodsafetynews.com
Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act
The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator Wants To Reduce What Solar Customers Are Paid For Excess Electricity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, has introduced a bill to the Wyoming Legislature that would repeal net metering, which allows people who produce excess electricity from their rooftop solar panels to sell to a utility at a retail rate. Those who do...
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
Speaker of the House Says Montanans Should Get Two $500 Checks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday and answered questions from listeners about what’s happening in the Montana Legislature. Regier said the emphasis is on tax relief for Montanans. Lots of Talk about...
mybighornbasin.com
University of Wyoming “Pulls Trigger,” Launches Firearms Research Center
The goal of the University of Wyoming Firearms Research Center is to create a “broad discourse” when it comes to firearms in the legal system thru nonpartisan research and education. As firearms continue to play a prominent role in American lives – in positive and negative ways –...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Obesity Rates
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their health. A team of analysts with QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC found that obesity rates have risen by 11% in Wyoming since 2018. At the same time, the number of people who regularly exercise has dropped by 3%.
Should We Be Mad ‘Lost Dakota’ Isn’t Actually Part Of Wyoming?
In the days before Wyoming was known as the Wyoming Territory, the area was known as the Dakota Territory. In the late 1800's the Territory was split into present day North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and of course Wyoming. When the territory was being split up and the Wyoming Territory...
City of Laramie Welcomes Three New City Council Members
The City of Laramie is excited to announce and welcome three new City Council members, according to a recent release. City Council members are valued voices of the Laramie community and play important roles in communicating with residents, responding to needs, and representing the community to other levels of City government.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
capcity.news
Two new Medicaid leaders appointed for Wyoming Department of Heath
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health announced today the appointment of two new leaders for the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Grossman was chosen after a hiring process that directly involved Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson.
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
Comments / 0