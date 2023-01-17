ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It’s the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions

JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Bill would ban the use of abortion medications in Wyoming

CHEYENNE—A bill to restrict the circulation and use of abortion medications is up for consideration again this session as Wyoming’s abortion ban continues to be litigated in court. Under Senate File 109, no person would legally be allowed to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use” any...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime

Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
foodsafetynews.com

Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act

The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Obesity Rates

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their health. A team of analysts with QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC found that obesity rates have risen by 11% in Wyoming since 2018. At the same time, the number of people who regularly exercise has dropped by 3%.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

City of Laramie Welcomes Three New City Council Members

The City of Laramie is excited to announce and welcome three new City Council members, according to a recent release. City Council members are valued voices of the Laramie community and play important roles in communicating with residents, responding to needs, and representing the community to other levels of City government.
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police looking for armed robber

Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Two new Medicaid leaders appointed for Wyoming Department of Heath

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health announced today the appointment of two new leaders for the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Grossman was chosen after a hiring process that directly involved Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson.
WYOMING STATE

