Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Sun Valley Man Arrested After Killing Dogs in Backyard Stabbings

A 45-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed two dogs during a backyard stabbing in Los Angeles. Alexandro Flores was jailed for animal cruelty after the stabbings at a home on the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The ordeal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Koreatown stabbing suspect escapes after standoff

LOS ANGELES - A man accused of stabbing his roommate in the neck in Koreatown is on the run Thursday morning, according to police. SWAT and crisis negotiators had responded to a Koreatown apartment building complex in the area near 520 S. Hobart Boulevard where the stabbing suspect was allegedly barricaded inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police union responds to deadly LAPD use of force incidents

The union that represents Los Angeles Police Department officers on Thursday responded to criticism over three recent use of force incidents. The Los Angeles Police Protective League is firing back against City Council members and Black Lives Matter activists and sent a letter to members calling them out on their proposed reforms. The use of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Keenan Anderson: LAPD union responds to criticisms amid man's death by Taser

LOS ANGELES - A union representing Los Angeles police officers issued a rebuttal in the wake of Keenan Anderson's death and the protests that followed. In addition to Anderson's death, two other suspects have died after interactions with police during the first week of the month. Their deaths have prompted calls from city leaders and protesters to bring in mental health clinicians to the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

3 Hospitalized After Violent Crash In Hollywood | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.18.2022 | 12:44 PM LOCATION: Selma / Argyle CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Selma and Argyle. Units arrived on scene and located a two vehicle crash. One of the vehicles crashed into a light pole, and two were trapped inside that vehicle. A total of three patients were transported, two immediate and one delayed. At least one of the patients is believed to be unresponsive per LAFD radio traffic. One female (possible driver of the white sedan) remains at the scene and is cooperating with the LAPD investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting

A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA.com

Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton

Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
COMPTON, CA

