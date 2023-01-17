Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Sun Valley Man Arrested After Killing Dogs in Backyard Stabbings
A 45-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed two dogs during a backyard stabbing in Los Angeles. Alexandro Flores was jailed for animal cruelty after the stabbings at a home on the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The ordeal...
LAPD: Suspect arrested for killing 2 dogs and injuring another in Sun Valley
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing two dogs and injuring a third in Sun Valley, police said. Alejandro Flores, 45, of Sun Valley, was booked on suspicion of animal cruelty, with bail set at $60,000.
foxla.com
Koreatown stabbing suspect escapes after standoff
LOS ANGELES - A man accused of stabbing his roommate in the neck in Koreatown is on the run Thursday morning, according to police. SWAT and crisis negotiators had responded to a Koreatown apartment building complex in the area near 520 S. Hobart Boulevard where the stabbing suspect was allegedly barricaded inside.
Police union responds to deadly LAPD use of force incidents
The union that represents Los Angeles Police Department officers on Thursday responded to criticism over three recent use of force incidents. The Los Angeles Police Protective League is firing back against City Council members and Black Lives Matter activists and sent a letter to members calling them out on their proposed reforms. The use of […]
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: LAPD union responds to criticisms amid man's death by Taser
LOS ANGELES - A union representing Los Angeles police officers issued a rebuttal in the wake of Keenan Anderson's death and the protests that followed. In addition to Anderson's death, two other suspects have died after interactions with police during the first week of the month. Their deaths have prompted calls from city leaders and protesters to bring in mental health clinicians to the scene.
Orange County man fatally shot pulled gun, according to Seal Beach police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police […]
Two Men Wanted in Armed Home-Invasion Robbery in North Hollywood
Two men who allegedly committed an armed home-invasion robbery today in North Hollywood were being sought.
onscene.tv
3 Hospitalized After Violent Crash In Hollywood | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.18.2022 | 12:44 PM LOCATION: Selma / Argyle CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Selma and Argyle. Units arrived on scene and located a two vehicle crash. One of the vehicles crashed into a light pole, and two were trapped inside that vehicle. A total of three patients were transported, two immediate and one delayed. At least one of the patients is believed to be unresponsive per LAFD radio traffic. One female (possible driver of the white sedan) remains at the scene and is cooperating with the LAPD investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach
The chase ended in Long Beach when the vehicle's occupants ran away but were arrested shortly after, according to authorities. The post 4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Rapper files $10 million claim after Los Angeles deputies threatened to shoot him
A Los Angeles-based rapper has filed a $10 million claim, alleging L.A. County deputies unjustifiably threatened to shoot him while he was sitting inside his car on New Year’s Eve. Bodycam footage of the incident involving the rapper, Feezy Lebron (née Darral Scott), and his encounter with deputies was released in early January and went […]
Suspect behind violent chase through LA, OC waves at cameras during 1st court appearance
Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley, did not enter a plea at his arraignment, which was rescheduled for Feb. 3. He didn't say much, but he did take a moment to wave and smile at ABC7 cameras during his appearance.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested following shooting incident in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17. Dispatch...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Second boy dies of injuries from South LA hit-and-run; driver sought
The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured. The crash occurred about 8 a.m. Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting
A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
Three inmates convicted in fatal beating of fellow Santa Ana inmate
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said today.
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County public defender kidnapped, wrongfully imprisoned in Venezuela
Family, friends and colleagues of a 44-year-old Los Angeles County Public Defender who they say has been wrongfully detained in a Venezuelan jail for the last 10 months, gathered at the UCLA School of Law Wednesday to bring attention to his case. In March 2022, Eyvin Hernandez was vacationing in...
3rd homeless person found dead at Sherman Oaks shopping center: 'It is traumatizing'
Three homeless people have died in the Sherman Oaks area in a week, according to a local business owner, who believes the city should be doing more to avoid such deaths.
